The Los Angeles Chargers were 0-2 after losing to the Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders, and Justin Herbert was now facing questions about the team's leadership. The quarterback cut off a reporter during Wednesday's media session when the topic came up again. Herbert pushed back before the question went any further, saying the Chargers had plenty of vocal leadership in the locker room. The response came after an offense that had scored only 28 points in two games under new coordinator Mike McDaniel struggled to find its way.

Justin Herbert defends Chargers' leadership

Herbert made it clear that the Chargers were not worried about their poor start. He said the team had strong leadership in the locker room and needed to focus on fixing its mistakes instead of thinking about the losses.

“I don't think there's a lack of vocal leadership at all. So, I'm going to stop you right there and say that it's very present,” Herbert said.

He added that nobody was panicked or worried because the team needed to move to the next play and fix what went wrong. The response came after the Chargers had fallen to 0-2 with identical 26-14 defeats against the Cardinals and Raiders. Their offense had produced only 28 points across those games, despite expectations surrounding new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel.

Justin Herbert faced pressure after Chargers' 0-2 start

Herbert's frustration had also shown on the field during the loss to Las Vegas. After a late snap struck wide receiver Tre' Harris and ended a fourth- down, Herbert slammed his fists and yelled at his teammates while leaving the field. He did not directly address the outburst afterwards, instead returning to his focus on the next play.

Coach Jim Harbaugh defended his quarterback while discussing the offense's problems. He called the struggles “growing pains” and said the team had let Herbert down. Harbaugh pointed to two interceptions against the Raiders, saying one came after a tipped pass and another followed a wrong route by Derius Davis.

Herbert then turned his attention to the next test. The Chargers travelled to Buffalo for their Week 3 game against the Bills, with Herbert saying the team needed to study, improve and focus on doing its job.