The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are heading to Rio de Janeiro with the Cowboys for a trip that will mark a first for the NFL. Dallas will face the Baltimore Ravens at Maracanã Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 27, in the league's first game in Rio. The full Cowboys Cheerleaders squad is expected to make the journey, adding another familiar part of the Cowboys brand to a weekend built around the NFL's growing presence in Brazil. The group has already made its mood clear, posting “rio ready! ????????????????” as preparations for the historic trip gathered pace.

What are the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders planning for their Rio trip?

The Cowboys Cheerleaders are not simply traveling with the team and waiting for kickoff. The squad is expected to make several appearances during the weekend as Dallas brings one of its most recognizable game-day traditions to a new NFL market.

Cheerleader Marissa Leschber also shared her excitement on Instagram, writing, “See ya in RIO COWBOYS NATION!!” The message reflects the wider buzz around a game that carries significance beyond the Cowboys and Ravens. Dallas is officially the home team for the contest, but the setting will be anything but familiar.

The NFL has planned fan events and activations across Rio from Sept. 20 through Sept. 27, building toward the game at Maracanã. The league has described the matchup as a historic moment for football in Brazil, with community programs, fan experiences and entertainment planned around game week.

For the Cowboys Cheerleaders, that makes the trip a chance to connect with an audience that may know the Dallas name well but has never seen the team play an NFL regular-season game in Rio.

Why is the Cowboys-Ravens game in Rio so significant?

Sunday's matchup is the first NFL game ever scheduled in Rio de Janeiro and only the second international regular-season game in Cowboys history. Dallas last played outside the United States in 2014, making this another notable trip for the franchise.

There is also plenty of football business to handle. The Cowboys enter Week 3 at 1-1 after beating Washington 37-20, while Baltimore presents a major challenge led by quarterback Lamar Jackson. Dallas has also had to manage injuries, with four players ruled out for the Brazil trip.

Concerns surrounding the Maracanã field have added another layer to the buildup, although the NFL and Cowboys have said the surface will be brought up to standard before kickoff.

With the cheerleaders now declaring themselves “Rio ready,” the Cowboys are taking much more than a football roster to Brazil. The game will put the franchise, its traditions and its massive global following in front of a new audience at one of the world's most famous stadiums.