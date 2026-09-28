George Kittle is not the kind of NFL player who stays quiet when the cameras are on. San Francisco 49ers tight end has built a name with his play, but his fun side has also made him easy to remember. He talks, jokes, celebrates and enjoys the small moments around football. His energy often shows during games and team events. Kittle has also shared many light moments with his wife, Claire Kittle. Even during his recovery from an Achilles injury, his playful side did not disappear. That mix has made Kittle a fan favorite far beyond the football field.

George Kittle's Games And Pranks Show Why Fans Love His Fun Side

George Kittle's personality is easy to spot when he is mic'd up. He can be loud, excited and full of energy. His reactions often add another layer to the action during games.

He has also used humor away from the field. In one famous prank, Kittle joked that he had left San Francisco for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Some fans believed the fake news before he revealed that it was an April Fools' joke.

His fun side can also appear during games. Kittle once made Chiefs cornerback Joshua Williams jump for a pass that was never coming. Kittle then laughed at the moment, turning a normal play into a funny memory.

“Probably should've gone out of bounds, we could've kneeled it out, but no one told me to so that's their fault not mine!”



George Kittle on his decision to score the late game touchdown that put the game out of reach.



Fantasy owners rejoice! ???????? pic.twitter.com/CDgivOAMgV — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) September 28, 2026

His love for the tight end position has also become part of his public image. National Tight Ends Day grew into an NFL celebration, with Kittle becoming one of its biggest faces.

George Kittle's Life With Claire Kittle Adds Another Fun Side To His Story

Away from football, Kittle's life with Claire Kittle shows another side of the 49ers star. The two met as students at Iowa, where Claire played basketball. They later married and have remained close through Kittle's NFL career.

Their life together has also included plenty of lighter moments. Kittle has spoken about their shared love of comics and video games, interests that give fans a look at what he enjoys away from football.

Kittle is also known for his interest in wrestling and his colorful personality during public appearances. He can turn a simple interview into something fans remember.

That is what separates his entertainment value from a normal NFL highlight. Kittle does not need a touchdown to create a memorable moment.

His football career remains the biggest part of his story. Still, his jokes, celebrations, pranks and relaxed personality have helped make George Kittle a player fans enjoy watching even when the game is not the main focus.