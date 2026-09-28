During Fox's September 20 broadcast of the Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders game, Tom Brady dropped a live expletive on air when Jayden Daniels hurt his left elbow going down on a fall. The clip spread fast. Brady apologized in a Fox Sports video shortly after. Now Rob Gronkowski, his former teammate of 11 seasons across New England and Tampa Bay, has weighed in, and his take is pretty simple: that unscripted moment was exactly what NFL fans have been waiting for from Brady in the booth.

What did Rob Gronkowski say about Tom Brady's reaction to Jayden Daniels' injury?

Gronkowski did not hold back. Speaking to Front Office Sports, he said he genuinely loved seeing Brady's guard drop on live television.

"I loved it. I mean, it's a natural reaction, you know, and that's what the fans want," Gronkowski said. "I'd rather have him do that instead of being fabricated. Fans don't want fabrication. They want real. They want natural. And that was real and natural out of Tom."

Gronkowski also admitted he had his own reaction watching that replay. He said he let out an "Ooh, nasty" when he saw Daniels' elbow bend backward, just without the paperwork that followed Brady's version.

The whole moment fits into a broader conversation around Brady's third season as a Fox broadcaster. His commentary during that Cowboys-Commanders game had already been drawing attention from viewers who felt they were hearing a less filtered, more candid version of the seven-time Super Bowl winner. For years, Brady operated on precision and control, both on the field and in front of cameras. So when the live mic caught something he couldn't take back, a lot of people found it refreshing rather than embarrassing.

Gronkowski thinks that instinctive reaction is a feature, not a flaw. And given how long he's known Brady, that opinion carries some weight.

Is Tom Brady getting better as a broadcaster and what does Gronkowski think?

Beyond defending the slip, Gronkowski made a point of praising where Brady is heading in his broadcasting career. He was not always this comfortable in the booth, and Gronkowski acknowledged that adjustment took time.

"I would say he holds back a little bit because, when he was playing, you're allowed to be intense and use those words," Gronkowski said. "When you're in the booth, you got to be more appropriate. You got to be more buttoned up. So, it was good to let loose."

And then, without much hesitation, Gronkowski gave what might be his most direct endorsement yet.

"He's killing it. He really is," Gronkowski said.

That line lands differently when you know the source. Gronkowski watched Brady from the next locker for more than a decade. He has seen him at his most controlled and his most competitive. So when he says Brady is excelling in a completely different arena, it is not just a teammate being supportive. It reads like a genuine observation.

Gronkowski also said he never worried about Brady finding his footing in broadcasting. "Knowing him and his personality and who he is, I knew he would be at this level," he said. "It's actually sooner than I even thought."

That might be the real story here. Not the slip, not the apology, but the fact that Brady is settling into a job that has nothing to do with rings or records and doing it faster than even the people who know him best expected.