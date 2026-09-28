The Miami Dolphins stayed within one score of the Kansas City Chiefs for most of Sunday before a late breakdown helped Patrick Mahomes and his team pull away. Kansas City won 24-10 at Hard Rock Stadium, with Mahomes throwing two touchdown passes. After the game, the Chiefs quarterback pointed to a moment of confusion in Miami's defense during the final touchdown drive. The play gave Mahomes a clear chance to exploit a coverage issue and showed how Miami's young defense struggled when the Chiefs sped up the action.

Patrick Mahomes on the Dolphins' costly confusion

The moment came late in the fourth quarter, when Mahomes noticed Miami was not fully set after Kansas City quickly broke its huddle. The Chiefs quarterback said the Dolphins were trying to work out where to line up when the ball was snapped.

“On the last play…you could tell they had some confusion. We got out of the huddle kind of quickly and snapped the ball,” Mahomes said. He explained that Noah Gray had the outside route while Kenneth Walker III stayed underneath. Mahomes used his eyes to hold the defense before putting the ball up for Gray, who made the play.

The touchdown stretched Kansas City's lead and helped close out a game in which Miami had kept the Chiefs within reach. Mahomes completed 20 of 24 passes for 246 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Rashee Rice led Kansas City with seven catches for 88 yards.

The Chiefs kept finding ways past Miami

Miami had several chances to keep the game close but gave away important opportunities. The Dolphins committed eight penalties for 64 yards, including an illegal shift that erased a touchdown and a penalty that wiped out what would have been their first sack of the season.

The defense had some bright spots. Rookie linebacker Jacob Rodriguez recorded his first career interception and finished with six tackles and three tackles for loss. Miami also held Kansas City to 88 rushing yards, while Walker managed 70 yards on 18 carries.

But the Dolphins could not bring Mahomes down. They hit him five times but recorded no sacks, leaving Miami as the only NFL team without one through three games, according to the supplied reporting. With a young roster and several players carrying larger roles because of injuries, Sunday showed how small mistakes could become costly against an experienced Chiefs team.