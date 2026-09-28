Patrick Mahomes took a heavy blow during the Kansas City Chiefs' clash with the Miami Dolphins, but the quarterback did not dwell on it. The hit from Dolphins edge rusher Chop Robinson drew a roughing-the-passer penalty and quickly became a talking point among fans and analysts. Mahomes, who is returning after a serious knee injury, acknowledged the contact while keeping his focus on the game. The penalty also gave Kansas City valuable field position during a tight stretch, adding another layer to an already heated discussion about officiating and the Chiefs.

Patrick Mahomes addresses Chop Robinson's hit

The incident came late in the third quarter with Kansas City backed up at its own five-yard line. Mahomes dropped back on third and nine and released an incomplete pass just as Robinson reached him.

Robinson's momentum carried him into Mahomes, with the defender landing on the quarterback after contact. Officials threw two flags on the play, calling Robinson for roughing the passer and Miami for defensive holding.

Mahomes briefly appeared uncomfortable after the hit, getting up with a hand near his back. Still, he quickly returned his attention to the drive.

“No, he got me,” Patrick Mahomes said, per KMBC News. “He got me for sure pretty good. But that's part of playing football. They brought a good stunt with the D-line. I try to get the ball in my hands. When you throw the ball, you're kind of exposed. He got me pretty solid. But I was able to bounce back up there, and we went out there and finished that drive.”

The penalty extended Kansas City's possession and helped the Chiefs move into scoring range. Harrison Butker later converted a 34-yard field goal before Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for a touchdown.

Roughing the passer call sparks Chiefs officiating debate

The decision quickly divided viewers. Some argued that Robinson did little wrong because he did not appear to target Mahomes' head or neck and seemed to try to limit the impact of his landing.

Former NFL cornerback Richard Sherman also questioned what more Robinson could have done once he committed to the pass rush.

“Not sure what else the defender can do to avoid the Roughing call other than not trying to make the play,” Sherman wrote on X, sharing a clip of the hit.

The NFL rule does allow officials to penalise a defender for landing with his full body weight on a passer. That interpretation became central to the discussion, even though Robinson appeared to use his arms to reduce the force of the landing.

For Mahomes, the bigger concern was simply getting through the play. After returning from his ACL and LCL injuries, every significant hit naturally draws extra attention.

The Chiefs ultimately moved on, while Robinson could face additional discipline if the league determines the play warrants a fine.