Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen had a 2024 NFL MVP trophy, a record-breaking $330 million contract, and an engagement ring ready. Within 16 months, he also had a wife, a daughter named Harper Haize Allen, and the Buffalo Bills posting a photo of him with a thumbs-up captioned simply: "Girl dad." For two people who kept their relationship deliberately quiet for most of 2023, Allen and actress Hailee Steinfeld have built something remarkably fast, remarkably public, and by all accounts, remarkably real.

How did Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld's relationship actually progress?

The two were first spotted together in New York City in May 2023, just weeks after eagle-eyed fans noticed Allen's longtime girlfriend Brittany Williams had quietly unfollowed him on social media. Allen himself seemed caught off-guard by how much attention it drew. He admitted during a podcast appearance in August 2023 that "the fact that anybody cares about that still blows my mind," referring to the stories circulating about him and Steinfeld.

They kept things low-key for most of that first year. Then came the pivot. Allen made their relationship Instagram official in July 2024, posting romantic photos of the couple in Paris and spending time with his family. The relationship quickly progressed from there, leading to their official engagement in November 2024. At that time, a source told People just how serious things had become, noting, "They've been head over heels from the start," and adding that "Their families are thrilled."

The engagement came on November 22, 2024, during the Bills' bye week, when Allen proposed at sunset overlooking the Pacific Ocean, in front of a flower arch and surrounded by candles. Steinfeld later described it simply: "We were in Malibu, which is my happy place, and it was magical. That's the word."

At the 2025 NFL Honours, where Allen picked up his MVP award, he turned to Steinfeld on stage and said: "You've been my rock. You are my best friend. I would not be standing on this stage if it weren't for you." That moment said more about where this relationship stood than any Instagram post could.

When did Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld get married and have a baby?

On May 31, 2025, Allen and Steinfeld married in an outdoor ceremony at San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, California. Steinfeld wore a custom strapless gown with a long veil and opera gloves; Allen was in a black tux. The guest list stayed tight and private, though NFL fans got an early spoiler when Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins inadvertently let the wedding date slip in March.

Six months after exchanging vows, Steinfeld announced the pregnancy on December 12, 2025, through a video on Instagram, which showed Allen kneeling to kiss her baby bump while a small snowman sat between the couple. Steinfeld was wearing a fleece jacket with the word "mother" on it. Allen's comment on the post read simply: "I love you," followed by a heart emoji.

Their daughter arrived in early April 2026. Steinfeld soon after revealed her name in her Beau Society newsletter, writing a letter directly to her: "And even though I know I am meant to guide you through this life, Harper Haize Allen, the truth is that already, you have taught me far more than I could ever teach you."

In the birth announcement itself, the couple wrote: "We're feeling incredibly grateful and blessed and savouring these early moments. Thank you so much for the love and well wishes." The Bills franchise, never one to miss a moment, posted a photo of their quarterback flashing a thumbs-up. The caption: "Girl dad."

The Allen-Steinfeld story is not a Taylor-and-Travis kind of media spectacle, even if it draws comparisons. It is quieter, more deliberate, and somehow more earnest for it. From a sushi date in New York to a daughter named Harper Haize in under three years, the Bills' QB found his footing off the field long before the NFL world caught on.