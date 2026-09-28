After finishing 6-11 last season, the Kansas City Chiefs needed a different start, and three games into 2026, they had one. Their 24-10 win over the Miami Dolphins pushed them to 3-0, with a stronger running game giving Patrick Mahomes and the passing attack more room to work. Travis Kelce saw another reason for the early change inside the offense. The veteran tight end credited Eric Bieniemy's return and his demanding approach for helping Kansas City find better balance and rhythm in the team.

Travis Kelce on Chiefs' new offense

Kelce explained after the Dolphins game that the Chiefs' progress went beyond their play-action passing game. He pointed to the running game, the offensive line and the connection between the offense and Mahomes.

“The play-action game is just a piece of it,” Kelce said. “Obviously, the running game, getting the offensive line comfortable, getting downhill and really trying to get after the line of scrimmage and moving the line of scrimmage. And then on top of that, just being in sync with 15 (Patrick Mahomes) back there.”

Kelce then highlighted Bieniemy's influence after his return to Kansas City. “I think Bieniemy coming from Chicago, with an even more downhill running game than we've had in years, plus Kenneth Walker and EJ (Emmett Johnson) coming in and getting downhill and those yards early, helps a lot,” he said. Kelce added that understanding the play caller's intentions and trusting Andy Reid's calls had helped the unit stay connected.

Eric Bieniemy's return to Kansas City

Bieniemy's return had made an impression on Kelce well before the Chiefs reached 3-0. Speaking on New Heights before the season, Kelce called his return “a breath of f—ing fresh air” and said Bieniemy had held everyone accountable, including him.

“If you take the right mentality with a coach like this, knowing that his intentions are to make this team the greatest team he (Bieniemy) could possibly make it,” Kelce said. That intensity had carried into the season. During training camp, Kelce said, “The intensity is infectious,” while recalling how much the team had missed that energy.

Bieniemy previously helped oversee Chiefs offenses that won Super Bowls LIV and LVII before leaving in 2023. After stops with Washington, UCLA and Chicago, he returned to Kansas City in January 2026. The Chiefs' running game has now helped create more room for Mahomes. He averaged 15.3 yards per pass attempt on play action against Miami, while Kelce finished with two catches for 59 yards and a touchdown.