J.J. McCarthy has a new team after the New York Giants moved quickly to bring him in following Jaxson Dart's season-ending knee injury. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday that the Giants agreed to acquire McCarthy from the Minnesota Vikings for a 2027 fifth-round pick. The deal gives New York another quarterback after Jameis Winston started in Dart's absence. The Vikings selected McCarthy No. 10 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, but his time in Minnesota took a different turn after injuries and a change at the top of the depth chart.

Giants Trade For J.J. McCarthy After Jaxson Dart Injury

The Giants were suddenly left without Dart for the rest of the regular season after he suffered a knee injury against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2. Giants coach John Harbaugh later confirmed that Jameis Winston would start, but New York still needed another option behind him.

That need led to the McCarthy trade. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, Minnesota will receive a 2027 fifth-round pick for the 23-year-old quarterback. The Vikings also confirmed the trade on their official website, making the move official.

McCarthy now joins a Giants quarterback room led by Winston, with Dart expected to miss the rest of the regular season. The move also gives New York a former first-round pick with NFL starting experience as the team deals with a major change at quarterback.

J.J. McCarthy's Vikings Career Before Giants Move

McCarthy's NFL career has already taken several turns. He missed his entire rookie season after undergoing surgery for a meniscus injury, then started 10 games for Minnesota in 2025. He finished that season with a 6-4 record, 1,632 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

His place in Minnesota changed again this year. The Vikings named Kyler Murray their starter during training camp, while McCarthy stayed behind him on the depth chart. Minnesota eventually traded him to New York, ending his short run with the team that drafted him tenth overall in 2024.

The Giants are also dealing with another major injury. Brian Burns is believed to have suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's win over the Tennessee Titans, according to ESPN and NFL Network reports. Burns had 16.5 sacks last season, adding another major concern for New York.