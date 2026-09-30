Lamar Jackson gave the Baltimore Ravens another reason to trust him when the game in Brazil came down to its final seconds. The quarterback made a late completion, called an alert timeout and watched Tyler Loop hit a 56-yard field goal as time expired against the Dallas Cowboys. That finish caught Roger Goodell's attention too. During a sideline interview, the NFL commissioner explained why Jackson stood apart from most quarterbacks and why his presence had changed how the position was played.

Roger Goodell on Lamar Jackson's NFL impact

Goodell pointed to Jackson's two MVP awards when he explained what made the Ravens quarterback different. He said Jackson brought an explosive kind of excitement to the game and gave Baltimore a player who could make fans feel that a comeback was possible.

“Well, you're not an MVP multiple times, you know, because you're not a superstar. But, you know, he (Jackson) just brings an excitement to the game that's just really explosive. And it's fun for everyone to be able to see it,” Goodell said.

The commissioner then focused on something bigger than Jackson's highlights. He said Jackson had “changed the game” because he had changed how the quarterback position was played, something Goodell said could not be said about many players. Jackson completed 15 of 20 passes for 186 yards and two touchdowns, avoided turnovers and sacks, and finished with a 136.7 passer rating.

Lamar Jackson's changing role at quarterback

Jackson's influence went beyond one late drive. His career had helped move a bigger part of how teams viewed the quarterback position.

Jackson made his mark as a runner too. He became the first quarterback in NFL history to rush for 1,206 yards in one season, setting a new record for the position. In 2019, he threw 36 touchdown passes, led the league in that category, and won his first MVP award. Four years later, he added a second MVP to his name after his 2023 season.

That style had made Jackson especially valuable when the Ravens needed something outside the normal play. He could throw, run and create when a play broke down, giving Baltimore another way to attack a defense. His value had become even clearer in a season where the Ravens had dealt with injuries around him. After three games, Baltimore had moved to 2-1, and Jackson had once again shown why Goodell viewed his skill set as unusual.