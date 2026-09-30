Damien Lewis had finished the Carolina Panthers' loss to the Cleveland Browns, but his Sunday night was not quite over. The starting left guard had played through an elbow injury, only for reports two days later to reveal that he was facing a few weeks on the sideline. NFL Network reported that Lewis suffered a UCL injury, while ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said the injury was being classified as a tear. Medical checks were still ongoing, leaving Carolina with a question on an offensive line that had already taken several hits.

Damien Lewis injury adds to Panthers' line concerns

Lewis hurt his elbow during Carolina's 21-18 loss to Cleveland on September 27. He briefly left the game before returning in the third quarter with a large brace and finished the contest. The Panthers were expected to be without him for Sunday night's game against the Detroit Lions. The timing gave Carolina one small break, since the team had its Week 5 bye immediately after the Lions game. If Lewis recovered quickly, the schedule could limit his absence to one game.

Corey Bullock stepped in after Lewis left against Cleveland and played 19 offensive snaps, while Lewis played 58. Carolina then promoted interior offensive lineman Torricelli Simpkins from its practice squad and added Isaia Glass to the practice squad as the team adjusted its depth.

Lewis had been one of Carolina's strongest offensive linemen through three games. The Charlotte Observer reported that Pro Football Reference had him graded among the league's top five guards, while he had allowed only one pressure on Bryce Young.

Damien Lewis' past UCL injury

This was not Lewis' first UCL issue. He had dealt with a similar elbow injury in 2024 after hurting himself against the Las Vegas Raiders. At the time, he said he planned to manage the pain with a brace and try to keep playing.

Lewis did miss Carolina's next game against the Cincinnati Bengals before returning after that. However, the Panthers had not confirmed whether the current injury involved the same elbow, so his previous experience did not provide a clear recovery timetable.

The bigger concern came from what Lewis had meant to Carolina's protection. Young had faced pressure on more than half of his passing dropbacks that season. Lewis had been the one lineman who had kept that pressure away most consistently. Carolina had already lost Taylor Moton and Ikem Ekwonu to injuries, while Jaycee Horn, Jalen Coker and Mike Jackson had picked up injuries against Cleveland.