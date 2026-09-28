Tom Brady has seen some of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, but Josh Allen has caught his attention early in the 2026 season. Before the Buffalo Bills faced the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3, Brady singled out Allen after his impressive opening two games. The former quarterback highlighted a combination that makes Allen difficult for defenses to contain: his ability to attack from the pocket and create damage with his legs when a passing play breaks down. Allen entered Week 3 with Buffalo unbeaten and carrying significant momentum after a strong start to the season.

Tom Brady explains why Josh Allen is so difficult to stop

Brady's praise focused on more than Allen's statistics. He pointed to the quarterback's decision-making and his ability to adjust when defenses take away his first option.

“Through two games, I don't think there's anyone playing better than him in the NFL. He just does an awesome job from the pocket.

“I think he is doing a great job in there. When his first read is open, Joe Brady calls a good play; he drops back, and if his first guy is open, he just fires these lasers into these tight windows.

“And if it's not there, he's one of these guys that transitions into a runner. He had a 30-yard-plus rushing touchdown vs. Houston in Game 1.

“Just a rare talent that can stand in there and beat you from the pocket. And when you actually play pretty good coverage, he breaks the pocket and still just does a lot of damage to these defenses. He is nearly impossible to stop.”

That blend of passing and rushing has become a defining part of Allen's game. Defenders cannot simply focus on keeping him inside the pocket because he can turn a broken play into a major gain.

Josh Allen's 2026 numbers strengthen Tom Brady's praise

Allen's production through three games also supports the strong start Brady saw. He entered the matchup with a 104.1 quarterback rating, 786 passing yards and five touchdown passes.

His rushing production has been just as important. Allen had already recorded 114 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns through the opening three games, giving Buffalo another way to move the ball when passing lanes disappear.

The Bills have remained unbeaten while leaning on Allen's dual-threat ability, but the quarterback's individual numbers are only part of the bigger picture. Buffalo's long-term objective remains a Super Bowl appearance after years of postseason disappointment.

For Allen, the challenge now is sustaining the early-season level that drew Brady's attention. If he continues producing as both a passer and runner, the conversation around another MVP season will only grow louder.

Brady's assessment came before Week 3, but it captured why Allen remains such a difficult matchup. When a defense closes one door, he has another way to hurt it.