Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding continues to draw attention months after the couple exchanged vows, with guests slowly sharing personal memories of the celebration. Dakota Johnson has now offered one of the more personal glimpses into the day, describing the July 3 ceremony as a reflection of Swift herself. Speaking on BBC Radio 1, Johnson also revealed whether she expects photographs from the private celebration to surface. Her comments come shortly after she appeared alongside Colin Farrell in Swift's new “Patient Zero” music video, giving fans another glimpse into the friendship between the singer and the actress.

Dakota Johnson opens up about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding

“It was so like… everything she's dreamed of. It just felt so completely her,” Johnson said of the singer.

Swift and Kelce married at Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 3. Around 1,000 guests reportedly attended the star-studded celebration, including Adam Sandler, Bradley Cooper, Camila Cabello and Gigi Hadid.

James was also among the guests and joked about taking four paper doilies from the venue. He later asked Johnson whether she believed photographs from the ceremony could eventually leak.

Johnson kept her response simple.“No.”

Her answer adds another layer to the secrecy surrounding one of the biggest celebrity weddings of 2026. Several guests have since shared small details about the event, but many have remained careful about revealing private moments.

Dakota Johnson and Taylor Swift's friendship takes another spotlight

Johnson's comments about the wedding came just after another major collaboration with Swift. The actress appeared in the singer's “Patient Zero” music video, which debuted during the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 27.

The project also features Colin Farrell, who portrays Swift's toxic ex in the video. Johnson said the collaboration had been developing for months and reflected the close friendship she shares with the singer.

“Taylor and I are really good friends, and we talk a lot about everything, everything on the planet,” Johnson said. “A lot of that is true crime, and she's a genius person, and if you talk about world-building, I think the inside of her mind is this miraculous, intricate wonderland.”

She added, “And so, she asked if I would do this, and of course, I'll do anything with her; she's the most fun.” Swift later thanked Johnson and Farrell publicly, praising their time, creativity and trust during the production.

With Johnson now sharing her own memories of Swift and Kelce's wedding, the actress has offered fans a rare glimpse into a celebration that the couple and their guests have largely kept private.