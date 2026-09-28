Josh Allen did not try to dress up the Buffalo Bills' Week 3 win. After surviving a chaotic battle against the Los Angeles Chargers, the quarterback openly admitted that Buffalo's offense gave its defense far too much to overcome. The Bills escaped with the victory, but five turnovers nearly turned a winnable game into a damaging loss. Allen threw two interceptions, lost a fumble and was sacked four times as the Chargers repeatedly disrupted Buffalo's offense. Still, two rushing touchdowns and a strong defensive effort helped the Bills leave with the result they needed.

Josh Allen takes responsibility after Bills commit five turnovers

Allen's postgame assessment was blunt. Buffalo gave the ball away five times, yet the Chargers failed to turn the final three takeaways into points.

“Thank the Lord, thank our defense,” Allen told FOX Sports' Erin Andrews during the on-field interview after she asked him to weigh in on the said response. “Five turnovers. We don't deserve to win that one.”

The numbers backed up Allen's frustration. He completed 16 of 26 passes for 204 yards while throwing two interceptions and losing a fumble. His 48.9 QBR marked a sharp drop from the 91.5 he posted against the Detroit Lions in Week 2.

Allen also credited Los Angeles for creating problems with its pressure packages.

“I thought they did a good job with their pressure plan, showing a lot of different looks,” Allen said after the game. “They had a good plan and it's something we've got to learn from. Teams are going to see this and try to implement the same thing. But we still feel like we shot ourselves in the foot a lot tonight.”

Bills coach Joe Brady demands improvement despite Week 3 win

The Bills did enough to escape, but head coach Joe Brady refused to treat the victory as proof that the problems did not matter.

“You turn the ball over five times in a game, you're not going to win many games,” Brady said after the game. “That's unacceptable. That's purely a reflection of me.

“Just because we get up with the ball doesn't mean it was right. It showed its head today. That's going to get you beat. We can't just gloss over this because we won the football game like, ‘We won, let's keep moving.' No, that's going to get you beat. Right, wrong or indifferent, we've got to make better decisions. I have to call a better game.

“There's going to be a lot for us to clean up, but finding a way to go 1-0 at the end of the day is everything, and I'm so proud of those guys.”

Allen echoed that message after the game. “Our job is to score one more point than they did and we scored a few more,” Allen continued. “But our defense played lights out. We put our defense in some bad situations tonight. We won. That's all that matters.”

Buffalo now has a short window to correct those mistakes before facing the New England Patriots on Oct. 4. The win keeps the Bills moving forward, but the five turnovers gave Allen and Brady plenty to address.