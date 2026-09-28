Dak Prescott did not hide his feelings after the Cowboys had a heartbreaking 34-31 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3. The star QB bravely took responsibility for the blunders that were obvious in the team's offense. And he also opened up about the defense that played a big part until the final seconds. Dallas had many opportunities to take control, especially near the goal line. But the Cowboys settled for field goals. Hence, Baltimore later found the winning kick as time expired.

Dak Prescott Calls Out Cowboys' Missed Chances Near Goal Line

The Cowboys moved inside the Ravens' 2-yard line on their opening drive after Javonte Williams broke loose for a 36-yard run. Dallas could not finish the drive with a touchdown, though, as Prescott took a sack on third down and the Cowboys settled for three points.

Prescott addressed that sequence during his postgame press conference after the loss.

“Frustrated as hell. Embarrassed,” Prescott said. “You don't call yourselves the best offense, and we down there on the one-yard line and don't put it in.”

He then turned his attention to the defense. “Defense shouldn't even be in that position,” Prescott said. “Those guys are over there saying, ‘It's on us'; absolutely not. We've got to put the game away, period.”

The Cowboys defense had its own blunders, but it also made several important stops against Derrick Henry. Dallas kept Baltimore from turning every big play into points and gave the offense opportunities to finish the game.

Brian Schottenheimer Takes Responsibility After Dallas Falls Short

The Cowboys got another chance to take the lead late in the fourth quarter. After reaching the Ravens' 6-yard line, Dallas failed to score a touchdown and settled for Brandon Aubrey's 23-yard field goal, tying the game at 31 with seven seconds left.

Prescott threw the ball away on third down after not finding his intended target. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer later explained that Prescott had instructions to throw it away if the play did not develop.

Schottenheimer also accepted responsibility for the earlier goal-line struggles. Speaking during his postgame press conference, he said, “We've got to find a way to punch it in. I've got to call some better plays to get it in.”

The coach even gave his play-calling an F after the loss. Dallas then watched Lamar Jackson connect with Zay Flowers for a 27-yard gain before Tyler Loop drilled a 56-yard field goal as time expired. Baltimore escaped with the win, leaving the Cowboys at 1-2.

Prescott's comments made it clear that he did not want the defense carrying the blame for an offensive performance that left points on the field.