Deion Sanders is known for his reputation as one of the finest coaches in NFL history. But his philanthropic efforts are just as remarkable as his NFL career. Back in July 2022, Sanders committed $150,000 of his own salary to speed up the renovation work. The move came after he learned the school's facility budget had run out, leaving construction unfinished with fall camp approaching. Coach Prime wanted his players to use the new space instead of watching an unfinished project sit on campus. His contribution covered half of his $300,000 annual salary.

How Deion Sanders Turned His $300,000 Salary Into A $150,000 Facility Pledge

Sanders made the commitment during a July 2022 tour of Jackson State's football facilities with Constance Schwartz-Morini, his business partner and SMAC Entertainment co-founder.

Schwartz-Morini first suggested that Sanders give up a quarter of his salary. That would have amounted to $75,000. She also reminded him that the project had become a personal legacy issue.

“This is your legacy we're talking about,” Schwartz-Morini told Sanders during the video, according to HBCU GameDay.

But Coach Prime decided to double the proposed amount.“I'll put half on it to get this done,” Sanders said in the video. “If you don't believe me, check me. I will send you the receipts.”

His Jackson State contract, signed in 2020, paid him $300,000 annually. That made the commitment $150,000. And various outlets reported that Sanders wanted the work finished about a month before the season began, with Aug. 4 set as the target completion date.

How The $150,000 Helped Jackson State Finish Its Football Facility

The contribution went toward the remaining work at Jackson State's football operations facility inside the Walter Payton student athletic activities center. The planned space included a new locker room, coaches' offices, meeting areas and a players lounge.

The project faced a tight deadline. Fall camp was scheduled to begin Aug. 5, leaving little time to finish the construction. The renovation had already reached the stage where the new locker room was ready, but the team could not use it until the rest of the center was completed.

Sanders later explained his reasoning at SWAC Media Day.

“They deserve it,” Sanders said of his players. “We can't show off a locker room that we're not going to enter unless we move.”

The contribution also came alongside outside support for Jackson State. Walmart later pledged $2.4 million toward the program, including a turf football field, while other companies also contributed resources during Sanders' tenure.

Sanders ultimately left Jackson State after the 2022 season, but the $150,000 commitment remained one of the clearest examples of him putting his own money into the program while he coached the Tigers.