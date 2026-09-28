Micah Parsons has already built a name as one of the NFL's most feared defenders. His move from a young star at Penn State to a major name with the Dallas Cowboys came quickly. Now, his Green Bay Packers chapter has brought a different kind of test. Parsons is waiting to return after a serious knee injury, and the wait has taken longer than some expected. Green Bay has not opened his practice window yet. That has put fresh focus on his recovery, his Week 6 target and what his return could mean for the Packers.

Micah Parsons Became An NFL Star By Turning His Speed Into A Major Defensive Weapon

Parsons entered the NFL in 2021 after a strong college career at Penn State. The Dallas Cowboys selected him No. 12 overall, and he did not need much time to show his value.

His rookie season changed his career. Parsons won Defensive Rookie of the Year and earned Pro Bowl honors. Dallas also moved him around the defense instead of keeping him in one fixed role.

That freedom suited Parsons. He could rush the quarterback, chase running backs and attack plays from different spots. His speed became one of his biggest strengths.

Parsons soon became one of the main names on the Cowboys defense. Opposing teams had to plan for him before the ball was even snapped.

MICAH PARSONS IS DEFINITELY REGRETTING GETTING TRADED TO THE #PACKERS.



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LOOK AT HIS FACE:



pic.twitter.com/86ZIwyZZ3Q — MLFootball (@MLFootball) September 25, 2026

His move to Green Bay in 2025 gave him a new team and a new challenge. The Packers expected the same disruptive player who had made life difficult for quarterbacks in Dallas.

Micah Parsons' Green Bay Packers Return Could Show If He Can Reach That Same Level Again

Parsons suffered a knee injury during his first season with Green Bay and later underwent surgery. His recovery has now become one of the biggest questions around the Packers.

Green Bay placed him on the reserve/PUP list before the 2026 season. The team could have opened his 21-day practice window after Week 2, but that did not happen.

That does not confirm a setback. It simply means the Packers have chosen not to rush the process.

Parsons had previously pointed to Week 6 against Dallas as a possible return. That matchup would add another layer to his comeback because it would bring him back against the team that drafted him and helped launch his NFL career.

For Green Bay, his return is about more than adding one defender. Parsons can change how offenses prepare and can create pressure without needing constant extra help.

Still, his first games back will matter. He will need time to regain his timing, movement and confidence after a long injury absence.

The player who returns may not be exactly the same on his first snap. But if Parsons can rebuild his rhythm, the Packers could once again have the explosive defensive force that made him a star in the first place.