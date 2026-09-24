Two Sundays, two 26-14 losses, and suddenly the Los Angeles Chargers' visit to Buffalo feels much bigger than an ordinary September game. Justin Herbert and company are 0-2, their offense has yet to find a reliable pulse, and Josh Allen is waiting at Highmark Stadium with the Bills unbeaten. Nobody's season officially ends in Week 3. Still, another flat afternoon would send Los Angeles home with a three-game hole and uncomfortable questions. A win, by contrast, could reset the mood before real damage is done.

Chargers Search For An Offensive Pulse

The Chargers have not been blown off the field. They stayed within reach against Arizona and Las Vegas, yet neither game produced the sharp, sustained football expected from a Herbert-led offense. Drives stalled, points were scarce and Los Angeles never dictated the terms.

Buffalo has lived at the opposite speed. After scoring 36 in Houston, the Bills christened their new stadium with a 41-31 victory over Detroit. Allen threw three touchdown passes, ran for two more and earned AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors. Give him extra possessions and the afternoon can unravel quickly.

Herbert's job is harder because the Chargers are reshuffling. Tight ends David Njoku and Charlie Kolar are headed to injured reserve. Left guard Kayode Awosika is dealing with a fibula injury, while safety Derwin James plans to play with a cast on his fractured pinky.

Jim Harbaugh has acknowledged the urgency. Now his offense must turn it into cleaner execution.

A Narrow Path To An Upset

Los Angeles has a route to an upset, but it is narrow. The Chargers need long possessions, a useful running game and third-down conversions. Empty drives will feel costly against an offense averaging 38.5 points through two weeks.

Defensively, restraint matters as much as aggression. Khalil Mack can disrupt the pocket, but Allen punishes reckless pursuit by escaping into open grass. James and the secondary must tackle cleanly, disguise coverage and stop completions from becoming explosive gains.

The Chargers cannot surrender field position through penalties or turnovers. Buffalo's crowd has shown how loud Highmark Stadium can become. An early mistake could magnify their problems.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 27. Buffalo is pursuing another 3-0 start. Los Angeles needs proof that its start is correctable rather than revealing. Winning in Buffalo would provide it. Losing would not end the season, but at 0-3, patience would disappear and every game would carry significant added weight.