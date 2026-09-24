Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff delivered a huge performance against the Buffalo Bills in Week 2, throwing for 327 yards and four touchdowns. Yet, despite his impressive numbers, Detroit suffered a 10-point defeat after struggling to find its rhythm early. The loss has fueled doubts about the Lions' offense, but Goff is not dwelling on the criticism. With a crucial Week 3 matchup against the New York Jets at Ford Field, the star quarterback has made his feelings clear and appears ready to respond on the field.

What did Jared Goff say about the 'vultures' after the Bills loss?

Right after the defeat, Goff did not hide behind careful media language. He called out the external noise directly.

"I'm excited to get back home and play in front of our fans for sure, but you love it when the vultures start coming out. The guys' characters really emerge, and I know our guys in this locker room. You get to see those guys stand tall," Goff told ESPN's Eric Woodyard.

That word, "vultures," says a lot. Goff is not rattled. He is framing outside criticism as something that actually reveals who his team really is when pressure hits. It is the kind of locker room mentality that either holds together under scrutiny or quietly falls apart. Goff is betting on the former.

For context, his numbers against Buffalo were far from a quarterback who had a bad day. Going 26-of-38 for 327 yards and four touchdowns is a strong outing by any measure. The defense and a sluggish first half were bigger problems. Josh Allen, as he so often does, made the difference for Buffalo, finishing with 248 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, and two more on the ground from 14 carries. Detroit had their chances, mounted a fourth-quarter push, and simply ran out of time.

Can the Lions bounce back against the Jets in Week 3?

On paper, this matchup favors Detroit. Home crowd, a Jets team that is still finding its footing. But Goff and head coach Dan Campbell both pointed to the slow starts as the real problem to fix. If Detroit's offense sputters again in the first half the way it did against Buffalo, the Jets could make things uncomfortable. New York put up a real fight against Green Bay in Week 2, so writing them off completely would be short-sighted.

Detroit is also dealing with some injury concerns, which adds another layer to an already important week. A win here does not erase Week 2, but it quiets the conversation significantly. A loss would deepen it.

Goff clearly understands the stakes. The "vultures" line was not bravado for the cameras. It was a signal that this group intends to respond, not react.