Two weeks into the 2026 NFL season, eight teams are still searching for their first victory. History says an 0-2 opening creates urgency, but it does not end a playoff pursuit. Chicago, Carolina and Houston all recovered from winless starts to reach the postseason last year, with the Texans climbing out of an even deeper 0-3 hole. This season's group includes Houston, Tampa Bay, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Washington, Tennessee and Miami. Among them, the Texans remain the strongest bet to turn early disappointment into another January appearance.

Why Houston Leads The Winless Pack

Houston sits first because its foundation is sturdier than the record suggests. The Texans opened against Josh Allen and Joe Burrow, two quarterbacks capable of exposing any defense, yet DeMeco Ryans still has a unit expected to settle among the league's better groups. C.J. Stroud has thrown for 627 yards, third most in the NFL through Week 2, despite missing top receiver Nico Collins against Cincinnati.



The concern is finishing drives. Houston failed to score a touchdown in its 20-6 defeat to the Bengals and went 0-for-4 in the red zone. Its rebuilt running game has also produced little space, leaving David Montgomery at 2.7 yards per carry. Still, ESPN's Football Power Index gives Houston a 41.8% playoff chance, easily the best mark among the eight winless clubs. Sunday's trip to Indianapolis is therefore enormous: a victory resets the AFC South race, while 0-3 would leave almost no margin.



How The Other Seven Teams Compare

Tampa Bay ranks second, helped by the NFC South and Bucky Irving's start. Indianapolis follows at No. 3 after losses to Baltimore and Kansas City, although Daniel Jones and a pass defense remain concerns. The Colts' meeting with Houston is the only 0-2 clash.

The Chargers occupy fourth place, but their outlook is grim. Jim Harbaugh's side has looked disjointed, and a seven-game stretch beginning with Buffalo offers no recovery room. Atlanta sits fifth, ahead of Washington, Tennessee and Miami. Michael Penix Jr.'s return gives the Falcons hope, while Jayden Daniels' absence lowers the Commanders' ceiling.

Tennessee is building around Cam Ward and must create downfield offense. Miami ranks last, with ESPN's model assigning only a 0.1% postseason chance. The Dolphins have not registered a sack and appear focused on evaluating young talent rather than mounting a playoff charge. For every team, Week 3 carries weight, but Houston combines the best quarterback, comeback history and clearest divisional path.