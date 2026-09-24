NFL Week 3 runs from Thursday September 24 through Monday September 28. All 32 teams play, there are no byes, and the centrepiece is a game at one of the world's most iconic sporting venues. Here is everything you need to know about this week's schedule, including how to watch and which games to prioritise. Two weeks in, the season's early storylines are already taking shape. The Bills look like a genuine Super Bowl contender. The Chargers are in crisis mode. Jaxson Dart's season is in serious doubt. Patrick Mahomes is back and reminding everyone why he is still the standard. Week 3 is when those narratives either get complicated or confirmed.

NFL Week 3 Key Games: Ravens vs Cowboys in Brazil, Bills vs Chargers and More

The headline matchup is Baltimore Ravens vs Dallas Cowboys at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, kicking off at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. It is the first NFL game ever played in Rio and the first outside Sao Paulo, as the league continues its expansion into new international markets. The Cowboys are the designated home team, giving up a home date at AT&T Stadium. Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry lead a Ravens offence coming in at 1-1, while a Dallas team also at 1-1 is dealing with the fallout from Jaxson Dart's season-threatening knee injury.

The Bills vs Chargers game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park at 1 PM ET on FOX with Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady on the call is the most consequential early window matchup. A 2-0 Bills side that just opened their new stadium on Thursday night hosts a 0-2 Chargers team that has lost both games by the score of 26-14. The Chargers' season is already at a crossroads.

Sunday Night Football on NBC at 8:20 PM ET brings the Rams at Broncos, a matchup of two teams that went to last season's conference championship games. The Bengals at Steelers divisional rivalry airs on CBS at 1 PM ET. The Seahawks visit the Commanders on FOX at 1 PM ET, with Jameis Winston likely starting in place of the injured Jaxson Dart.

NFL Week 3 Full Schedule, Times and TV Channels

Thursday 8:15 PM ET: Falcons at Packers (Prime Video). Sunday 1 PM ET: Chargers at Bills (FOX), Jets at Lions (FOX), Seahawks at Commanders (FOX), Panthers at Browns (CBS), Texans at Colts (CBS), Patriots at Jaguars (CBS), Chiefs at Dolphins (CBS), Bengals at Steelers (CBS), Titans at Giants (CBS). Sunday 4:05 PM ET: Cardinals at 49ers (FOX), Vikings at Buccaneers (FOX). Sunday 4:25 PM ET: Raiders at Saints (CBS), Ravens vs Cowboys in Rio (CBS). Sunday 8:20 PM ET: Rams at Broncos (NBC). Monday 8:15 PM ET: Eagles at Bears (ESPN/ABC).