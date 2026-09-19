Josh Allen looked anything but sick once the Buffalo Bills took the field against the Detroit Lions. He threw three touchdown passes, ran for two more and helped Buffalo pull away for a 41-31 win in the first game at its new Highmark Stadium. But before the quarterback delivered one of the night's biggest performances, Richard Sherman says Allen was struggling just to feel right. Sherman revealed after the game that Allen was “shivering in the hot tub” and receiving IVs before kickoff. Allen's five-touchdown night suddenly carried a very different story.

Josh Allen played through illness

Sherman brought up Allen's condition during Prime Video's postgame show; he described it as a “flu game” and suggested Allen did not want to admit how sick he was. Allen kept his response short when asked about it.

“I'm just trying to do my job,” Allen said.

That mindset showed once the game began. Allen completed 20 of 31 passes for 248 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. He added 69 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground, giving him a hand in five of Buffalo's six touchdowns. The Bills took control early, moving ahead 21-0 in the second quarter. Allen had 11 first downs in the opening quarter, helping Buffalo build momentum in the first game at its new home.

Josh Allen carries Buffalo again

Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady praised Allen after the win, saying the quarterback “literally gave everything he had out there” and “put the team on his back in a lot of those situations.” Brady's words came after Allen helped Buffalo open the season with a 2-0 record.

Playing through illness is not a new situation for Allen. During a December 2025 game against the New England Patriots, he was seen getting sick on the sideline. He returned to the game and helped Buffalo complete a 35-31 comeback after the Bills had fallen behind by 21 points.

This time, the illness reportedly started before kickoff, but Allen produced one of his strongest performances of the young season. He helped Buffalo score 41 points while accounting for five touchdowns and avoiding a turnover through the air. The Bills now turn their attention to Week 3 and a matchup with the Chargers. For Allen, the Lions game added another chapter to a season that has started with two wins and a performance that came despite questions about how he felt before taking the field.



