Stefon Diggs has had a busy start to life with the Washington Commanders, but his first week with the team has brought attention from more than just the football field. Diggs scored his first touchdown for Washington against the Philadelphia Eagles, then saw the celebration lead to a costly penalty. Days later, his ongoing legal battle with Christopher Griffith returned to the spotlight after Griffith asked the court to move the case away from the area around the Commanders' stadium. Diggs has denied the allegations, and his legal team says it expects the case to be decided fairly.

Stefon Diggs' Touchdown Celebration Quickly Became A Costly Problem

Diggs made his presence felt late in Washington's Week 1 loss to Philadelphia. After finding the end zone, he jumped onto the goalpost padding and hugged it.

The celebration looked harmless in the moment but the NFL rules made it costly. Washington received a 15-yard penalty, moving the team out of two-point conversion range.

That became a major moment because the Commanders were trying to close the gap late in the game. Washington eventually lost 24-22.

Diggs later accepted responsibility for what happened.

“That was a little bit out of frustration throughout the game,” he said. “I wanted things to go right, and finally we hit one. I get a little overzealous; I get a little excited. Of course, I take full accountability.”

Caught up with Commanders WR Stefon Diggs after today's practice.



On clicking with Jayden Daniels, Stefon told me, "I think trial and error...we were trying to figure out in the first half. Just bank reps...things will get better with time." pic.twitter.com/uSyBG1hUn0 — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) September 16, 2026

The moment also had history. Diggs had made the same goalpost celebration while playing for the Minnesota Vikings in 2017 and was penalized for it then.

His Legal Battle Has Now Added Another Layer To The Spotlight

The football story has now been joined by a legal development involving Diggs and Griffith.

According to TMZ Griffith has asked for the ongoing lawsuit to be moved to another courthouse. Griffith says he is concerned that people connected to the Commanders could be part of the jury pool because the team plays in the area.

Griffith has made allegations of sexual battery against Diggs. Diggs has denied those claims and previously filed a defamation lawsuit against Griffith, saying the accusations were false.

Diggs' attorney, Mitch Schuster, said the player will oppose the request to change the venue. He also said Diggs believes a jury from the current area can objectively consider the facts.

Diggs has described Griffith's latest court request as another “sideshow” aimed at gaining media attention. His attorney also said Diggs remains confident that “the truth will prevail.”

The judge has not yet ruled on Griffith's request.

For Diggs, the opening week has therefore carried two very different stories. His touchdown showed what Washington hoped to add to its offense while the penalty showed how quickly one moment can change a game. Now, his legal dispute is drawing attention at the same time as he begins his new chapter with the Washington Commanders.