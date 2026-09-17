Before Travis Hunter became one of the NFL's most talked-about young stars, he was just a teenager trying to get Leanna Lenee's attention. Their relationship did not begin with an instant connection. Hunter reached out to her on Instagram. What started as a friendship slowly turned into love, taking them from Hunter's high school days to his college career, NFL draft, and marriage. Now, the couple is building a family together while sharing parts of their journey with fans.

From dating to marriage: Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee

Lenee was born in November 2001 and graduated from Kennesaw State University in 2022 with a bachelor's degree. She previously shared that she completed a four-year degree in just two years.

Her relationship with Hunter began slowly. He first contacted her on Instagram, but Lenee did not respond for about two months. When they began talking, she wanted to stay friends. That changed after Hunter joined her for a friend's birthday dinner because she did not want to go alone. They started dating in February 2022.

The couple shared parts of their relationship through YouTube and TikTok, posting travel clips and celebrations. Hunter proposed to her in February 2024, and they married on May 24, 2025, at The Barn at Faith Farms in Tennessee.

Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee's life as parents

Their wedding came just before another major chapter. In August 2025, Hunter and Lenee announced that they had welcomed a baby boy after keeping the pregnancy mostly private.The birth was more difficult than fans first knew. According to ESPN, their son arrived nearly eight weeks premature and spent several weeks in the neonatal intensive care unit at Wolfson Children's Hospital in Jacksonville. Hunter balanced hospital visits with Jaguars training camp during that period.

Nearly a year later, the couple returned to the hospital to thank the nurses who cared for their son. They brought lunch and new scrubs for the staff, while Lenee remembered nurse Rebekah Davis for helping her through those difficult weeks.

Their relationship has faced public attention, too. Hunter has defended Lenee when fans criticised her online, saying that outsiders only see a small part of their life together. Through the attention, the couple has continued to share selected moments while keeping some family matters private.