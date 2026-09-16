Christian McCaffrey's latest 49ers update has put the running back back in focus as San Francisco prepares for Week 2. McCaffrey did not practice Wednesday, but the absence was listed as rest and not a new injury. The routine day off comes just days after his wife, Olivia Culpo, shared a personal look at life away from the football field. Her pregnancy update offered a glimpse into the couple's growing family and the changes happening at home. Now, McCaffrey's latest practice status gives that family moment another reason to draw attention from 49ers fans.

Christian McCaffrey Gets A Routine Rest Day As 49ers Prepare For Week 2

McCaffrey was listed as a non-participant in San Francisco's Wednesday practice. The reason was rest, according to the injury update, rather than a reported new issue.

That distinction is important with the 49ers preparing for their Week 2 meeting with the Miami Dolphins. McCaffrey is one of the central parts of Kyle Shanahan's offense, so even a missed practice can quickly become a talking point.

The latest report does not point to a setback. McCaffrey is expected to return to practice Thursday, keeping the focus on his preparation for the Dolphins game.

His workload has also been something San Francisco has managed carefully. After dealing with injuries in recent seasons, routine rest can be part of keeping the veteran running back ready for game day.

An all time press conference quote by Christian McCaffrey pic.twitter.com/9hSO0yxQSB — 49ersSpin (@49ersSpin) September 11, 2026

McCaffrey was not the only notable name missing from Wednesday's session. Nick Bosa and Dre Greenlaw also received rest designations, while George Kittle was limited because of his Achilles issue.

Olivia Culpo's “Uncomfortable” Moment Showed Another Side Of McCaffrey's Life

While McCaffrey remains focused on football, his life away from the field has been changing quickly. Culpo recently shared photos from her summer and gave followers a glimpse of her pregnancy journey as the couple prepares for another child.

“I can confirm this is as uncomfortable as it looks,” Culpo wrote alongside a photo showing her growing baby bump.

The comment gave the post a more personal touch as she showed moments from family life while McCaffrey was away with the 49ers. Their daughter, Colette Annalise McCaffrey, was also featured in several of the photos.

McCaffrey and Culpo announced their second pregnancy in May. The couple shared the news with their daughter and their dog, Oliver Sprinkles, also appearing in the announcement.

The timing also showed how different McCaffrey's football schedule can be from life at home. The 49ers traveled to Australia for their season opener, while Culpo remained home during her pregnancy.

For now, McCaffrey's attention is back on the field. His Wednesday absence was described as routine rest, making Thursday's practice the next update to watch as San Francisco gets ready for Week 2.