Travis Hunter's two-way role with the Jacksonville Jaguars has already become a talking point just two weeks into the 2026 NFL season. After Hunter saw limited action on offense in the Jaguars' 20-13 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sept. 20, Jason Whitlock took aim at the plan that made the former Colorado star such a unique prospect.

Whitlock did not hold back. The sports commentator questioned why Jacksonville is splitting Hunter's duties at all if the team does not intend to use him heavily on offense. His criticism also brought Deion Sanders' influence on Hunter's two-way identity back into the conversation.

Jason Whitlock Calls Travis Hunter A Bust After Jaguars Limit His Offensive Role

Recently, Whitlock reacted to a post about Hunter's workload on X and delivered his blunt assessment.“Say it with me. Travis Hunter is a bust,” Whitlock wrote on X. “He's a good kid. Deion sold him as a 2-way player and making history… instead of selling him as ‘go be a shutdown corner' and maybe play a handful of offensive snaps.”

The criticism came after Hunter played 37 of Jacksonville's 62 defensive snaps against Denver, or 59.7%. He saw only six offensive snaps, which accounted for 10% of the Jaguars' offensive plays. He also played one special-teams snap.

Say it with me. Travis Hunter is a bust. He's a good kid. Deion sold him as a 2-way player and making history.... instead of selling him as 'go be a shutdown corner' and maybe play a handful of offensive snaps. https://t.co/ypUcPDKo1a — Jason Whitlock (@jasonwhitlock) September 21, 2026

That workload looks very different from Hunter's 2024 season at Colorado, when he became the first player since Charles Woodson to win the Heisman Trophy while making a major impact on both sides of the ball. Jacksonville then traded up from No. 5 to No. 2 in the 2025 NFL Draft to select him, sending Cleveland its 2025 second- and fourth-round picks and a 2026 first-round pick.

Travis Hunter Is Excelling At Cornerback Despite Reduced Offensive Snaps

The credentials also give Hunter a strong answer to the criticism on defense. PFF ranked Hunter 16th among 92 qualified cornerbacks with a 73.1 overall grade. He had allowed only one reception for four yards and a 56.3 passer rating when targeted.

Currently, Jacksonville has clearly relied on Hunter at cornerback. In Week 1 against the Panthers, he played 29 defensive snaps and only four offensive snaps. A week later, those numbers rose to 37 defensive snaps and six offensive snaps.

Hunter, however, did not complain after the Denver loss. Speaking after Jacksonville's Sept. 20 defeat, he said, “My job is to go out there and play, no matter when they put me out there.”

The bigger question now sits with the Jaguars. They drafted Hunter with the second overall pick after trading significant capital to move up, and Jacksonville originally planned to use him on both sides. Head coach Liam Coen reaffirmed that vision in May 2026, saying, “The plan has not changed at all” and that Hunter would play both sides of the football.

Two games into the season, Hunter's defensive performance remains strong, but his tiny offensive workload has given Whitlock plenty to question.