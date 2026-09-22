Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce was back on the field after months away while his return did not last long. The 26-year-old left Sunday night's loss to Kansas City Chiefs after hurting the same heel that needed surgery in March. Colts are now waiting for more details before setting a clear return date. While Pierce works through the injury, the team has already moved to add another receiver. Darius Slayton is joining the Colts, giving Daniel Jones a familiar target as Indianapolis deals with a major change in its passing game.

Alec Pierce's Injury Could Leave Daniel Jones Without His Biggest Deep Threat

Alec Pierce was hurt in the first quarter at Arrowhead Stadium. He pulled up during a route and could not put weight on his left leg. Two trainers carried him to the medical tent before he later left the field on a cart.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen said the injury affected the same heel that Pierce had surgery on earlier this year.

"The X-rays on Alec Pierce's heel were negative, but he did aggravate something in his heel that he had the procedure on," Steichen said. "We're still gathering information on that right now, and as soon as I have more information, I'll let you guys know."

Pierce is considered week-to-week, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Pierce plans to rehab instead of having another procedure.

#Colts WR Alec Pierce (heel) is in a boot and using crutches.



Head coach Shane Steichen said Pierce's X-rays were negative. pic.twitter.com/9JLUEYHwUw — WISH-TV News (@WISHNews8) September 21, 2026

That could give Indianapolis hope that its top deep threat can return during the season. Pierce led the NFL in yards per catch in each of the past two seasons and had 1,003 receiving yards in 2025.

Darius Slayton Could Give Daniel Jones The Familiar Target He Now Needs

Colts are adding Darius Slayton at a time when their receiver group needs help. Ashton Dulin is also dealing with an ankle injury, leaving Indianapolis short on players who can stretch the field.

Slayton caught 296 passes for 4,435 yards and 22 touchdowns with New York. He had 538 yards in 2025 before Giants released him before this season.

His role could become important quickly. Josh Downs led Indianapolis with seven catches for 72 yards against Kansas City, while the team also has Keenan Allen and tight end Tyler Warren available.

Colts lost 33-30 in overtime while their bigger concern now is keeping the offense moving while Pierce works toward his return.