Two weeks into the 2026 NFL season, six starting quarterbacks are already out and some are recovering. Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Jaxson Dart, Sam Darnold, Kyler Murray, and Tua Tagovailoa all missed time before the season even found its footing. According to ESPN's Bill Barnwell, 38 different quarterbacks have thrown at least five passes through the first two weeks -- the most since 2021, and only the second time it has happened since 2001. That number alone tells you something is off.

Why are so many NFL quarterbacks getting injured so early in the 2026 season?

This is not a one-year problem. For the fourth straight year, the NFL has opened its season with a wave of quarterback injuries. In 2023, Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles on the very first drive of a primetime game. In 2024, Tagovailoa and Jordan Love both went down after signing big extensions. Last year, Brock Purdy, Joe Burrow, and Lamar Jackson all missed time in the opening month. The pattern is hard to ignore.

Part of the explanation is playing style. The modern quarterback moves more, scrambles more, and takes hits that a pocket-only passer simply never would. That freedom creates explosive plays, but it also creates exposure. More snaps in the open field means more opportunities for a low hit to the knee or an awkward landing on turf.

The league is also longer than it used to be. A 17-game regular season plus preseason reps means quarterbacks absorb more punishment before they even get to October. Some coaches have quietly pointed to another issue: offensive line play coming out of college is not what it once was. Fewer linemen arrive NFL-ready, which leaves quarterbacks absorbing hits behind porous protection before their teams can upgrade the trenches.

Then there is the durability gap with the previous generation. Philip Rivers, both Mannings, Tom Brady, and Matthew Stafford all built consecutive-starts streaks that ran past 100 games. That era feels like a different sport now. Among active quarterbacks, only Josh Allen, Baker Mayfield (57 straight), and Jared Goff (71 and counting) have consecutive-start streaks above 50 games. Everyone else has missed at least one game due to injury in the past four seasons. The depth chart is getting stress-tested more than anyone expected.

Which NFL teams can actually survive without their starting quarterback?

Not every team collapses when the starter goes down. The 2026 Seahawks and Vikings are the clearest proof. Both are 2-0 despite losing their quarterbacks in Week 1. Seattle leans on its defense and has Jaxon Smith-Njigba as a genuine safety valve for whoever lines up at quarterback. Minnesota has Brian Flores running a defense built to carry the team on its own, and the organization has been through enough quarterback chaos to know how to function without a clean answer at the position.

Last season offered the sharpest contrast of what can go wrong and what can go right. The Bengals lost Joe Burrow to a turf toe injury early, had Joe Flacco step in adequately, and still went 1-8. Why? Their defense gave up points in bunches and no backup could carry that kind of weight. The 49ers lost Brock Purdy around the same time, slotted Mac Jones in, and went 5-3. Christian McCaffrey, a coaching staff that does not panic, and a roster built with depth made the difference.

The honest reality is that quarterback depth is only half the equation. A team without a capable supporting cast will struggle no matter who is taking snaps. The Bears, Commanders, and Giants will find out quickly which side of that line they sit on. The good news, for now, is that no quarterback has been ruled out for the season. Murray and Penix are expected back in Week 3. Williams got better news on his hamstring than feared. But the season is young and the injury list is already long.