Aaron Donald returned to NFL action Monday night at SoFi Stadium, suiting up for the Los Angeles Rams in their Week 2 home opener against the New York Giants. Donald had skipped the Rams' season opener in Australia, with his debut deliberately targeted for the Giants matchup as the team managed his return after two seasons away from football following his retirement in March 2024. After practice on Friday, Donald simply said, "That's the plan," when asked if he would play. Monday night, that plan became reality. The Rams won 28-6.

Why did Aaron Donald come out of retirement for the 2026 season?

Aaron Donald's decision to end his retirement came after the Rams made a significant defensive move by acquiring reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett. The combination of Donald and Garrett on the same defensive front was being compared to some of the most dominant duos in recent NFL history.

Donald signed a one-year contract worth $20 million, with incentives that could push the total value to $30 million. For a 35-year-old coming out of a two-year absence, that is a franchise's statement of belief.

Then things got complicated fast. Myles Garrett was sidelined with a knee injury requiring surgery, leaving the Rams' defensive front without their prized offseason addition for at least four weeks. Donald, suddenly, was not just a welcomed veteran addition. He was the anchor. The defence needed him to actually show up and produce.

He addressed the rust factor himself before the game. "I know I ain't played two years, but being back around, I feel like I was just here last year," Donald told reporters. "Kind of getting in the groove of things, understanding everything a lot better out there playing a lot more free, a lot more loose and looking more like myself to me."

The crowd reaction at SoFi Stadium as No. 99 Aaron Donald comes out of the tunnel and is reintroduced to fans after 2 years of retirement https://t.co/tYPMaFVUIV — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) September 22, 2026

That might sound like a man talking himself into confidence. But Donald has earned the benefit of the doubt in ways very few defensive players ever will. His career numbers include 542 total tackles, 111 sacks, 24 forced fumbles, three Defensive Player of the Year awards, eight All-Pro selections, and 10 Pro Bowl appearances. The body of work speaks before the man does.

What did Aaron Donald's comeback mean for the Rams against the Giants?

The Rams came into Monday night off a dismal Week 1 outing. Their 27-7 loss to the 49ers in Melbourne marked their lowest scoring output in 75 games started by Matthew Stafford. That kind of performance demands a response, and Los Angeles got one in the best possible way.

The 28-6 final score told the story cleanly. A defence missing Garrett, potentially fragile, suddenly looked like itself again. When Donald is disruptive in the interior, it changes the arithmetic for every offensive line in the league. Quarterbacks feel him even when he does not register on the stat sheet.

Aaron Donald last suited up for the Rams in January 2024 before announcing his shocking retirement at just 32 years old. What Monday night proved is that the hunger never fully left. He sat out long enough to miss it, and now he is back with something to prove.

The Rams are clearly building toward February. Combined, Donald and Garrett have earned five Defensive Player of the Year awards and more than 236 career sacks between them. Once Garrett returns from IR, this defensive line will look unlike anything the league has seen in years.

Monday night was only one game. But it was the right kind of one game, the kind that reminds the rest of the NFC that Los Angeles is not done.