Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams left Sunday's 9-3 Week 2 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on a cart after pulling up with what initially looked like a catastrophic leg injury. The Bears and their fans braced for the worst. But according to Tom Pelissero of The Ringer and Netflix, Williams avoided a major injury, and the conversation around his availability has quickly shifted from if he can play to when. Coach Ben Johnson, however, acknowledged that Williams will likely miss some time.

What is Caleb Williams' injury and how serious is it?

Caleb Williams sustained the injury while scrambling to his left and attempting to run toward the end zone. He fell to the ground and quickly grabbed the back of his right leg. Anyone watching the Fox broadcast felt the ground drop. Observers immediately suspected that Williams had hurt his knee or perhaps even his Achilles tendon, since he went down with no contact. The screams were audible. Williams was on the ground and could be heard screaming in pain as trainers approached, and he eventually had to be carted off, giving a thumbs-up to the fans as he left.

The official diagnosis landed as a hamstring injury. Not the news anyone wanted, but not the feared knee or Achilles rupture either. Johnson called the results on Williams' hamstring "somewhat encouraging" when speaking to reporters Monday, though he stopped short of any guarantees. Williams is not being ruled out for Week 3 against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 28.

That the door remains open at all is meaningful. Hamstrings are tricky, and their severity exists on a wide spectrum. Johnson said Williams would likely not practice this week but still did not rule him out for Sunday. For a quarterback heading into his third year, with a 2-0 Eagles team coming to town on Monday Night Football, the timeline matters enormously.

Before leaving the game, Williams was not playing poorly. He completed 15 of 26 passes for 138 yards and was sacked three times, also rushing for 42 yards on five attempts. The Bears were in it. Tyson Bagent took over at quarterback and nearly led a comeback, but Cairo Santos had a 23-yard field goal attempt blocked late, and on Chicago's final drive, Bagent threw two incompletions and was sacked by Dallas Turner as time expired.

Will Caleb Williams play against the Eagles in Week 3?

This is the question every Bears fan is sitting with right now, and the honest answer is nobody knows yet. The Bears dropped to 1-1 with the loss, while Minnesota improved to 2-0. Chicago now hosts the Philadelphia Eagles, also 2-0, in what has suddenly become a must-win situation.

Williams entered the 2026 season as one of the league's most compelling stories. He led Chicago to an NFC North title and the divisional round of the playoffs in 2025, finishing with 3,942 passing yards, 27 touchdowns, and just seven interceptions while rushing 77 times for 388 yards and three more scores. The Bears built this season around his development taking another leap. That plan now has an unwelcome question mark attached.

If Williams is sidelined for any length of time, the Bears will turn to Tyson Bagent or Case Keenum in the short term. Neither is a quarterback you want starting a Monday Night Football game against a 2-0 Eagles squad.

What the next few days bring in terms of practice participation will tell the real story. Johnson is being measured with his words, and that itself signals the situation is fluid. A hamstring that shows up "somewhat encouraging" on imaging on Monday can still stiffen considerably by midweek. Chicago's medical staff, not the scoreboard, will ultimately decide what happens next Sunday.