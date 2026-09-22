It started at a baseball game. Not a gridiron, not a pitch - just two college athletes from rival schools sitting next to each other at Stanford, neither of them knowing that a casual conversation would eventually grow into one of American sports' most compelling partnerships. Zach Ertz, then a football player at Stanford, spotted Julie Johnston in the stands and made his move. "I saw Julie and thought, 'I have to go sit next to her,'" Zach recalled in a 2019 interview. "So I sat there, and we started talking a little bit. And from there we started hanging out more, started dating, got engaged, and got married."

How did Zach and Julie Ertz meet and get married?

The two first met through mutual friends in 2012. At the time, Zach was playing football at Stanford University while Julie was playing soccer at nearby Santa Clara University, and they crossed paths at a Stanford baseball game. It was, by every account, an unscripted moment.

What followed was years of long-distance commitment. Zach played professional football in Philadelphia while Julie played soccer in Chicago, and yet the relationship held. That kind of distance tests most couples. For them, it only sharpened the bond.

In February 2016, Zach proposed at Klein Field at Stanford University baseball stadium - the exact place where they first met. Julie's Instagram caption said it all: "He took me to the first place we met and I said YES! I get to spend forever with my best friend." Zach posted his own message, writing, "She said yes!! My best friend made this the best day of my life! #MrsErtz"

The couple exchanged vows on March 26, 2017, in Goleta, California. The wedding had their personalities written all over it. The flower girl and ring bearer both wore the couple's jerseys, cappuccinos came embossed with footballs and soccer balls, and the cake topper was shaped to match both their sports. As Julie put it at the time: "We wanted pops of just us, not just a typical wedding."

That same year, the two appeared in ESPN The Magazine's Body Issue. "I love watching Julie play," Zach said. "I know how much work she puts into her sport and her craft - to see that hard work pay off is very satisfying to me too."

What are Zach and Julie Ertz's careers, achievements and combined Net Worth?

Julie and the United States Women's National Team won the World Cup in 2015, and Zach popped the question the following year. After their 2017 wedding, Zach and the Philadelphia Eagles went on to win the Super Bowl the following season. Two championships. Two sports. One family.

Julie was named to the FIFA Women's World Cup All-Star Team in 2015 and won the U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year award in 2017. She made 123 international appearances for the USWNT across a decade. On the other side, Zach accumulated over $80 million in career earnings across his NFL run with the Philadelphia Eagles and Arizona Cardinals, earning three Pro Bowl selections.

By 2026, the couple's combined net worth is estimated at over $30 million, built on contracts, endorsements, and a shared commitment to giving back through the Ertz Family Foundation. Julie was also inducted into the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame, a recognition that arrived quickly and fittingly for a player from Mesa.

Parenthood came in waves. In 2022, the couple welcomed their first son, Madden Matthew. Then in August 2024, Julie gave birth to twin boys - Kace and Kyren - making them a family of five. Zach, speaking to reporters around that time, did not hold back on the praise: "Julie is crushing it. She's an amazing mom. She's made this transition from world's best six to mom flawlessly. I'm so proud of everything she does."

Julie had already retired from professional soccer in August 2023, stepping away on her own terms after a decade of international competition. "With immense emotion and processing, I've decided it is time to hang up the boots," she wrote. She knew what she was walking toward - not away from.