Jaxson Dart's injury has left New York Giants with a tough quarterback problem at a bad time. The rookie was forced out early against Los Angeles Rams leaving Jameis Winston to handle the rest of the game. Winston could not give New York Giants much life as the team suffered a 28-6 loss. Now, Giants must decide what comes next while Dart faces a long recovery. Emmanuel Acho has already put one surprising name into the talk. He wants Russell Wilson back in a Giants uniform, even though Wilson retired after the 2025 season.

Emmanuel Acho wants Russell Wilson back in New York After Jaxson Dart's Injury Update

Winston completed 11 passes for 111 yards and threw an interception against Los Angeles Rams. That showing has opened more questions about whether he can lead the Giants for an extended stretch.

Acho believes the team should look at Wilson instead.

“Get him out of the suit, get him in some shoulder pads, get him out of the tie, get him in a helmet, get him back on a football field. ... With all due respect, Jameis didn't show us enough last night for me to feel confident or comfortable moving forward.”

Wilson would not need much time to understand New York. He played for New York Giants last season and already knows several players and coaches. Acho also pointed to Wilson's long NFL career as another reason the move could make sense.

Jaxson Dart heads to the locker room after an apparent left leg injury. pic.twitter.com/OIhdksSL6L — ESPN (@espn) September 22, 2026

“(Wilson) already knows New York, he already knows that roster, he already knows the majority of those wide receivers, he can pick up a playbook because he's been in the NFL for Lord knows how long, he already knows to some degree that playbook.”

Brandon Allen could give New York Giants another answer

New York Giants, however, may not be looking at a dramatic reunion with Wilson.

Mike Garafolo reported that New York could bring Brandon Allen back after releasing him during final roster cuts. Allen has a much smaller NFL record, but he has worked with Giants quarterbacks coach and pass game coordinator Brian Callahan for several seasons.

That connection could help if Allen returns.

Allen has played 19 NFL games with 10 starts. His best stretch came with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2020, when he started five games and threw five touchdowns against four interceptions.

For now, the Giants have Winston, Jake Haener on the practice squad and the possible return of Allen. Wilson remains a much bigger name, but Acho's idea adds another option to a quarterback situation that changed quickly after Dart's injury.