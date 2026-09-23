For Sam Darnold, 2026 brought a Super Bowl title and a wedding, but his story with Katie Hoofnagle had begun years before either of these wins. The couple first made their relationship public in 2023, after keeping their early romance away from the spotlight. Hoofnagle soon became a regular presence at Darnold's games and major NFL events, while building a career of her own in marketing. After Darnold proposed to her in 2025, the couple took the next step in their relationship and got married in California in April 2026.

Katie Hoofnagle and Sam Darnold's life off the field

Hoofnagle, who is 28 years old, came from Northern California and built a career in marketing after graduating from the University of South Carolina in 2020. She played women's club soccer at the university.

She and Darnold went public with their relationship in 2023. Hoofnagle had first shared a subtle glimpse of their relationship before making it more public through an Instagram post for Darnold's 26th birthday. The couple announced their engagement in July 2025 after Darnold proposed in Dana Point, California. Hoofnagle shared photos from the beach proposal, including the moment Darnold got down on one knee.

Her career continued alongside their relationship. According to her LinkedIn, she worked in marketing and later joined health technology company Renvio as an account executive. She had previously worked as a mortgage loan officer in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Sam Darnold and Katie Hoofnagle's wedding

Darnold and Hoofnagle married on April 3, 2026, at Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa in Rancho Santa Fe, California, according to the Seattle Seahawks. The couple hosted 227 guests at a no-phone ceremony that included several NFL figures and close friends.

The wedding came less than two months after Darnold helped Seattle Seahawks win Super Bowl LX. The newlyweds later told PEOPLE that the celebration was “The best night with all of our favorite people,” describing the weekend as energetic and centered on friends and family.

Their relationship had also featured plenty of support during Darnold's NFL career. Before their wedding, Darnold spoke about Hoofnagle's role in helping him handle the demands of a long season. “She's always been my biggest supporter,” he said in a 2025 interview with Us Weekly. The couple planned a short trip to Hawaii before a honeymoon in Italy after Darnold's offseason commitments.