Terry Bradshaw managed to turn one simple NFL discussion into a comedy bit on FOX NFL Sunday. While Rob Gronkowski was praising Cardinals tight end Trey McBride, Bradshaw jumped in with a question that had the rest of the panel laughing. Michael Strahan and Gronkowski could barely hold it together as Bradshaw realized what had happened. The former Steelers quarterback, however, was not about to take the blame. He quickly offered his own version of events and claimed the whole mixup had been part of his plan.

Terry Bradshaw's TV blunder

Gronkowski had been talking about Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett and his connection with McBride. He called the Arizona tight end “the best tight end in the NFL right now” before Bradshaw suddenly interrupted.

“Gronk! What about McBride?” Bradshaw asked.

Curt Menefee, sitting beside him, immediately pointed out the obvious. “That's what he said!”

The comment sent Gronkowski leaning back in his chair as he laughed, while the other analysts joined in. Strahan then joked that both Bradshaw and Gronkowski had “brilliant minds". Bradshaw did not let the moment pass without defending himself. After the laughter, he told the panel, “I set you up!” claiming the mistake had been a setup for his co-hosts. The clip soon spread all over social media, where viewers had mixed reactions. Some laughed along with the FOX crew, while others questioned Bradshaw's continued place on the show.

Terry Bradshaw faces criticism

The on-air mixup arrived as Bradshaw was already facing criticism from some viewers. PFSN reported that fans had taken to social media before Week 2 games to complain about his role on FOX NFL Sunday.

One viewer wrote, “Terry Bradshaw needs to retire from TV,” while another criticized the entire FOX panel. Other comments focused on Bradshaw's recent mistakes and questioned why the network continued to feature him prominently.

Bradshaw, 78, had spent more than three decades with FOX, joining the network in 1994 after a 14-year playing career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He remained a familiar face on FOX NFL Sunday alongside longtime analyst Howie Long. The criticism did not stop the lighter moments on the set. During the same show, Bradshaw traded jokes with Strahan as the panel discussed the Giants and Jets.