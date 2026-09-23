Las Vegas Raiders have started the 2026 NFL season with a 2-0 record, and Kirk Cousins is a big reason for it. The veteran quarterback came to Las Vegas with a lot to prove after a hard stretch in recent years. Now, he has helped Las Vegas Raiders beat Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers. His quick start has also changed the talk around No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza. While the rookie waits for his chance, Cousins is giving the Raiders a reason to stay with him. Russell Wilson has noticed that change too.

Kirk Cousins Has Given Las Vegas Raiders A Strong Start

Kirk Cousins did not need huge numbers in Week 1 to help the Raiders win. He completed 21 of 30 passes for 160 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions against Miami. Then came a bigger show in Los Angeles.

Fcaing Los Angeles Chargers, Kirk Cousins completed 19 of 29 passes for 253 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He also posted a 113 passer rating. That made his start look much stronger.

Cousins has now thrown at least three touchdown passes in each of his first two starts with the Raiders. Only Ken Stabler had done that before him in team history.

That matters because the Raiders brought Cousins in to give the team stability at quarterback. They also picked Fernando Mendoza first overall in the 2026 NFL Draft. For now, Cousins has given Las Vegas little reason to make a quick change.

“If I have to “Chuck and Duck” a little bit, that's what I have to do. But you have to be smart.”



Raiders QB Kirk Cousins expands on getting the deep passing game going for the team's offense and praises WR Tre Tucker as more than just a “speed guy.”



????: By @Sean_Zittel pic.twitter.com/nfeNWEm5aL — Vegas Sports Today (@VegasSportsTD) September 23, 2026

His play has also allowed the Raiders to give Mendoza more time. The rookie can learn without being pushed into a starting role too soon.

Russell Wilson Sees Kirk Cousins As A Comeback Player Of The Year Candidate

Wilson has also backed Cousins after his strong start. Speaking on CBS Sports' Set, Hut!, the former quarterback talked about the tough period Cousins went through before joining Las Vegas.

"Kirk's gone through a lot of stuff in the past couple years," Wilson said. "You know, and he's managed it well."

Wilson then praised the way Cousins has handled the pressure.

"To me, Kirk Cousins has responded in a great way, and that's what this game's about. You know, it's like you got to keep going, you got to have that grit. And I think Kirk's had that grit over his career."

Wilson later made an even bigger prediction.

"I think Kirk Cousins wins Comeback Player of the Year."

It is still very early in the season, so the award race can change many times. But Cousins has already changed the way people look at the Raiders.

Mendoza remains an important part of the team's future. However, if Cousins keeps playing well and the Raiders keep winning, Las Vegas may have no reason to rush the rookie.

For now, Cousins has the starting job. His first two games have also given the Raiders more hope during their rebuild. The next few weeks will show if the veteran can keep the same level and make Wilson's early prediction look even stronger.