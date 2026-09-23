Jaxson Dart's promising start to the 2026 NFL season ended with a painful knee injury, leaving the New York Giants without their young quarterback after just two games. As the team confirmed that Dart would undergo surgery, his girlfriend, Marissa Ayers, shared a brief but emotional response on Instagram. Ayers reacted to the Giants' injury announcement with two emojis, offering a glimpse of the personal side of a setback that changed the course of Dart's season. The reaction came shortly after the quarterback's difficult night against the Los Angeles Rams.

Jaxson Dart's girlfriend stands by him after his injury

Dart suffered the injury during the Giants' opening drive against the Rams on Monday night. Rams linebacker Byron Young hit him as he attempted a pass, sending him into Josaiah Stewart before he landed awkwardly. Dart left the game and did not return as New York fell 28-6.

Initial reports pointed toward an MCL sprain, but further testing showed more damage involving Dart's PCL and meniscus. His ACL remained intact. The Giants later confirmed that the 23-year-old quarterback would need surgery and miss the regular season. Giants coach John Harbaugh said Dart was “determined” but “bummed” by the news. Harbaugh did not rule out a possible postseason return if New York reached the playoffs, although the team had not given Dart a recovery timeline.

Jameis Winston took over after Dart left and completed 11 of 27 passes for 111 yards and one interception. Jake Haener was expected to provide additional depth at quarterback.

Marissa Ayers' connection with Jaxson Dart

Ayers had remained close to Dart throughout his rise with the Giants. The pair met in October 2025 during his rookie season and made their relationship public on Instagram in January.

She had since appeared at Giants games, training camp and family events during 2026. Just days before Dart's injury, Ayers had posted a TikTok celebrating New York's Week 1 victory over the Dallas Cowboys and wrote that it was “only the beginning.” That win had reflected Dart's strong start to the season. He completed 23 of 29 passes for 230 yards and three touchdowns while adding 54 rushing yards in the 28-20 victory.

The mood changed quickly in Week 2. Before kickoff against the Rams, Dart had shared a few moments with Ayers and his family on the sideline. Later that night, Ayers responded to the Giants' announcement about his injury with a "praying and heartbroken" emoji, marking her public reaction as Dart began facing a long recovery.