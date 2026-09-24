New England Patriots won 20-3 facing Pittsburgh Steelers, while the coach Mike Vrabel saw some areas that needs to improve. Jared Wilson was one of them. The Patriots center helped the team in the run game, yet Vrabel felt his pass protection could be better. At the same time, New England now has another problem on the offensive line. Mike Onwenu is on injured reserve after an ankle injury. That has opened the right guard spot to Greg Van Roten, Ben Brown and Walter Rouse.

Mike Vrabel Wants Jared Wilson To Raise His Level After Week 2

Jared Wilson had some strong moments against Pittsburgh Steelers. One of his blocks helped TreVeyon Henderson break free for a 39-yard touchdown. That play showed why New England Patriots still trust the young center.

Mike Vrabel, however, wants more from Wilson when he is asked to protect the quarterback.

"I think Jared, that wasn't one of Jared's better games yesterday," Vrabel said. "There were some times where we have to hold up in the middle and pass rush, but I also know that sometimes, when we break those runs and he's at the second level and getting guys covered up, that he's at the point of those attacks as well. So, I think he can protect better. I know he can protect better. I've seen him protect better. But they also had a lot of really good, nice blocks when we ran the football, broke through there and were able to get to the second level."

Wilson received a 51.3 grade from Pro Football Focus for the game. He has given up four pressures this season, but he has not allowed a sack or hit.

????Vrabel snapped at reporters, then put it on Maye.



“These are questions that I would like to answer on Monday… It's [Drake's] responsibility to distribute the football as quickly and decisively as possible… and continue not to force things.”



????: @CLNSMedia… — Gatsby (@ZachGatsby) September 23, 2026

That gives him a clear area to fix before the next game.

Mike Vrabel Opens The Right Guard Job After Mike Onwenu Injury

The Patriots also need to find a new answer at right guard. Onwenu was placed on injured reserve after hurting his ankle against Pittsburgh.

Van Roten filled in after the injury and played 40 snaps. His experience gives him a strong case, but Vrabel is not giving him the job yet.

Ben Brown and Walter Rouse will also get work at guard this week. Brown has played all three interior line spots and has 14 career starts with New England.

Rouse is a different option. He is a large tackle who could move inside if the Patriots choose that path.

The decision matters for Drake Maye. New England needs a steady line in front of its young quarterback. Maye has already faced heavy pressure early this season.

For Vrabel, both issues now meet at the same point. Wilson must improve his protection, while the Patriots must find a new guard beside him. Their next test comes against the Jacksonville Jaguars