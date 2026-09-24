The Tom Brady debate is back in the NFL due to Patrick Mahomes, who, at the age of 31, has established a resume that includes some impressive achievements even when compared to Brady at the same age. Additionally, after suffering from an injury last season, Mahomes is ready to make his return. The Chiefs quarterback, having achieved two victories in two games during the 2026 season, started making people talk about what he can achieve in the future.

Patrick Mahomes vs. Tom Brady: Chiefs star leads key stats at 31

At the moment, Mahomes has bagged three Super Bowl rings, three Super Bowl MVP awards and two regular-season MVP awards. Mahomes' record seems more impressive if compared to Brady's achievements up to the same age level.

In terms of numbers, as revealed in an Instagram post by Chiefs Capital, Brady had 26,370 passing yards and 197 touchdowns before the age of 31. In addition, he had 86 interceptions, 14 playoff wins, three Super Bowl rings, two Super Bowl MVP awards and one regular-season MVP award.

On the other hand, Mahomes had a total of 36,123 passing yards and 269 touchdowns, along with the same number of interceptions, which is 86. However, Mahomes has three Super Bowl rings and three extra playoff wins and one more Super Bowl MVP and one regular-season MVP.

It goes without saying that these numbers show how rapidly Mahomes has climbed the all-time leaderboards of the NFL league. Nonetheless, Brady's experience and seven Super Bowl victories still play a big role in discussion.

Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs comeback adds to the GOAT debate

Mahomes' performance this season has only made the comparison all the more compelling. In recovering from his ACL tear, Mahomes led the Chiefs to wins in their first two games, apparently unfazed by his time on the sideline.

In his first game, against Denver, he gave a solid performance. Mahomes completed 15 of 27 pass attempts for 184 yards, two touchdowns and one interception as the Chiefs defeated their rivals 31-10.

In his second game, Mahomes has proven that he can come up with a much better performance. In his second game, he made 382 yards passing, with 3 touchdowns. Moreover, he managed to make 32 passes out of 47 without having an interception. The game ended 33-30 in overtime, with Travis Kelce making 9 receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown.

Moreover, in addition to Mahomes' performance in the air, the team has also been gaining some benefits from its rushing. Kenneth Walker III made 117 yards rushing against the Colts. Having such rushing, the Chiefs have given another option to Mahomes.

This will be crucial as the Chiefs look to mount another Super Bowl challenge. But uncertainties for the team's future do exist. Andy Reid's time as a coach and how many years Kelce still has left to play could determine how successful Mahomes is in Kansas City.

Brady has also proven that championships aren't always a smooth ride. He took 12 years between winning his third and fourth Super Bowls, going on to win another title in New England before winning one more with Tampa Bay.

Mahomes' resume at 31 already stands out. Whether he can replicate Brady's longevity and win seven championships is yet to be seen. For now, however, his numbers have added another page to the GOAT discussion.