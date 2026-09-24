The Kansas City Chiefs have not wasted any time in letting go of the disappointment of the previous season. After winning their first two games of the 2026 season of the NFL, Travis Kelce thinks that something beyond just being talented seems to be working for the Chiefs now. The veteran tight end feels that there is a greater sense of unity among the players along with a feeling of greater commitment towards each other. The remarks give some idea about the emerging culture at the Kansas City Chiefs, especially after the return of Patrick Mahomes from a knee injury.

Travis Kelce points to team unity behind Chiefs' hot start

Speaking on the September 23 episode of the New Heights podcast, Travis shared his thoughts after Jason Kelce observed that Kansas City looked nothing like the team that struggled through the 2025 campaign.

The Chiefs finished last season with a 6-11 record and missed the playoffs for the first time in a decade. Now, the team's early performances suggest a shift in attitude, and Travis believes the connection between players has played a major role.

“It just feels like there's a lot more unity,” he explained. “You know, it may just be over the summer and all the acquisitions that we got, not only the players but the coaches, but just in the building, the determination and the mindset, there's a different feel from how we go to work during the week, just our chemistry in the locker room and on the field.”

For Kelce, that bond goes beyond what happens during games. He sees players putting in the work for one another, with individual success taking a back seat to the team's shared goals.

“Everybody's just kind of playing off each other and it's a fun game when you're doing that, man,” he continued. “If you get everybody all in on the guy's next to him's success and playing their tail off for the man's next to him's success, it's so much more fun, man. And that's what you see right now.”

That mindset could prove vital as the Chiefs face tougher tests throughout the season.

Patrick Mahomes' return adds to Travis Kelce's confidence

Kelce also had plenty of praise for Patrick Mahomes, whose return from a torn ACL has given Kansas City a major boost. The quarterback's ability to release the ball on time has helped the offence find its rhythm while easing pressure on the offensive line.

“You've got Patty Mahomes out there, the Texas gunslinger, man, he was f---ing letting it rip,” he added. “A few of them caught me off-guard and I've got to get my f---ing head around it. He's putting the ball where it needs to be and he's getting that ball out on time, which is really helping the offensive line too.”

Mahomes' comeback and Kelce's own strong performances have given Kansas City plenty to build on. The tight end added another milestone to his career on September 20, breaking the NFL record for career yards after catch with 6,288.

“This is by far the craziest thing and honestly one of the coolest accomplishments I've ever had,” Travis told his brother of the milestone. “I had no idea I was even in the ballpark. I didn't know I was top 5, top 10, ever. I would have guessed there was so many more.”

For Kelce, the record is a personal highlight. But the Chiefs' winning start may mean even more as they look to sustain their momentum.