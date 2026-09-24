Taylor Swift attended the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 2 overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts at Arrowhead Stadium, where she watched husband Travis Kelce catch his first touchdown pass of the season from Patrick Mahomes. But it was not just her presence that got people talking. Swift showed up wearing a Chiefs tank top from Fox Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews' sportswear line, WEAR by EA. The shirt, priced at $39.99, promptly sold out on the team's official store. Andrews caught wind of it and kept her reaction short and direct.

What did Erin Andrews say when Taylor Swift wore her brand to the Chiefs game?

Erin Andrews responded on Instagram with three words: "Women supporting Women ????????????????"

That was it. No lengthy caption, no sales pitch. Just a genuine reaction that landed well, and honestly, it said more than a paragraph could have. Andrews knows what this kind of visibility does for a brand. She has been here before with Taylor Swift.

Back in 2023, Swift wore a WEAR by EA Chiefs jacket to one of Kansas City's games, and Andrews called it a "huge moment" for her line. That first instance put her brand on a stage most sportswear labels spend years trying to reach. Now, heading into the 2026 NFL season, it has happened again. Two appearances by one of the most photographed women on the planet, both in Andrews' gear. The sell-out this time around followed almost immediately, according to Front Office Sports.

What makes this story a little more interesting than just a celebrity fashion moment is the relationship between the people involved. Andrews is not just a broadcaster who happens to share screen time with Chiefs coverage. She is genuinely close with Kelce and Swift. The three of them reportedly spent time together on a snow vacation in Montana during the offseason. So when Swift picks up a tank top from WEAR by EA and wears it to Arrowhead, it probably is not a coincidence or a PR move. It reads more like a friend showing up in a friend's gear.

Why does Taylor Swift wearing WEAR by EA matter for Erin Andrews' brand?

The business angle here is hard to ignore. Taylor Swift's influence on consumer behavior around the Chiefs has been well documented since she started attending games in 2023. Jerseys, hats, merchandise of all kinds have spiked whenever she is spotted wearing or holding something. Andrews' brand is the latest to see that effect firsthand, twice now.

For Andrews, who built WEAR by EA as a sideline-to-stands sportswear line for women fans, getting that kind of organic endorsement from someone with Swift's reach is worth more than most paid marketing campaigns. The tank sold out. The comment went viral. And Andrews' three-word reply managed to be appreciative, authentic, and smart all at once.

Swift, meanwhile, was seen celebrating Kelce's touchdown by showing off her wedding ring in the suite. The Chiefs improved to 2-0 and will need every bit of that crowd energy as the season builds.