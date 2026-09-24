Jaxson Dart's season has taken a painful turn after New York Giants quarterback suffered a serious knee injury. Jaxson Dart was hurt during the team's loss to Los Angeles Rams and later learned that the damage was worse than first thought. The injury leaves New York Giants without their young starter for the rest of the season. Now, the team must find a way forward at quarterback. NFL analyst Mike Florio has spoken about the problem and the names being linked to New York Giants after Jaxson Dart's injury.

Mike Florio Addresses Jaxson Dart's Injury And Russell Wilson's New York Giants Future

New York Giants now have Jameis Winston as their starting quarterback. Winston stepped in after Dart was hurt against the Los Angeles Rams while the night was far from easy.

He completed 11 of 27 passes for 111 yards and threw one interception. New York lost the game 28-6.

That result has made the quarterback talk even louder.

Russell Wilson has been one of the names linked to the Giants because of his past with the team. Wilson started for New York last season but later fell down the depth chart.

He retired in June after the New York Jets also showed interest in him. He is now working as a CBS Sports analyst.

Florio does not expect Wilson to return.

"I don't think Russell Wilson's coming back to the Giants. I don't think the Giants want Russell Wilson coming back," Florio said on the "Pro Football Talk" show.

Breaking: Jaxson Dart is expected to have knee surgery that will lead to a full recovery, but end his 2026 season, sources told @RapSheet and @MikeGarafolo.



Dart suffered damage to his MCL, PCL and meniscus with the meniscus being the main issue, sources tell @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/aow1sQ6b4z — ESPN (@espn) September 23, 2026

His comments show that a reunion may not be part of the Giants' current plan.

Colin Kaepernick Also Enters The Giants Quarterback Discussion

Florio also brought up another name after Dart's injury.

Colin Kaepernick was mentioned as a possible player the Giants could look at. Kaepernick has not played in an NFL game since the 2016 season, but his history with offensive coordinator Greg Roman is part of the discussion.

Roman worked with Kaepernick during his time with the San Francisco 49ers. That connection could make the idea interesting on paper.

Still, Kaepernick has been away from NFL football for nearly a decade. The Giants are already dealing with a tight timeline as they prepare for their next game.

For now, Winston is the man taking the first-team snaps. Jake Haener and Brandon Allen also remain in the quarterback room.

Dart's injury has changed the Giants' plans very quickly. The team now has to decide whether Winston can carry the offense or whether another quarterback needs to be added.

Florio's comments have added more names to that discussion, but the Giants have yet to make a major move.

The next few weeks will show how New York handles life without Dart.