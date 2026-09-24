Jonathan Owens is candid about the difficult adjustment that came with dating Simone Biles. The Indianapolis Colts safety said the attention around their relationship was far more intense than he expected, especially when criticism followed him into the public eye. Owens, 31, met Biles on a dating app in 2020 before the pair married. As Biles' husband, he quickly found himself known beyond his NFL career. He now says the experience initially affected him, but his wife helped him change how he viewed the noise surrounding their lives.

Why did Jonathan Owens struggle with criticism after dating Simone Biles?

Owens said the sudden attention was difficult because he has always been a private person. Being linked to one of the biggest names in gymnastics meant that even small comments or actions could attract a reaction online.

“It was tough at first because I'm a pretty quiet, private person,” Owens admitted. “It almost makes you a shell of yourself, at first, because of all the criticism. They've got something to say about everything you do. But just my wife helping me get to a point of just [understanding] they're going to talk s--- either way it goes. So you might as well live your life how you want to.”

One moment in particular showed Owens just how quickly the spotlight could turn. In 2023, he faced heavy backlash after appearing on The Pivot podcast and saying “men are the catch.” He also said he had not known who Biles was before they met.

Owens recalled seeing the reaction once the episode went live. He said Biles alerted him to what was happening on Instagram, giving him an early lesson in how much public attention came with their relationship.

“I didn't have my notifications on, and Simone was like, ‘Have you been on your Instagram?' ” Owens told The Athletic. “That was my first time of really, really being in the public eye and people trying to hate on you — ‘Oh, you're Mr. Biles!' — and stuff like that.”

How does Jonathan Owens view being called ‘Mr. Biles' now?

Owens no longer sees the label in the same way. Instead of treating it as something that takes away from his identity as an NFL player, he now views it as a reflection of the person Biles chose to marry.

“But that's what comes with it. You take the good with the bad, and at the end of the day, I'm living my dream.”

Owens said he has also learned to accept the attention as part of his life with Biles.

“You see who my wife is. Says a lot about me as well. Like, my confidence, and who I am as a person that she chose to be with me,” he said, per The Athletic.

“It's respect, because as a man in this field, [one of the] things they judge you on is who is your significant other. That says a lot about your confidence.”

The change is clear in how Owens talks about his life now. He said he has “adjusted to” the fame, even though some moments still surprise him.

Owens attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding with Biles in July, another reminder of how far his life has moved beyond the football field. He also singled out Tom Cruise as someone he never expected to meet.

“It's still crazy to think about sometimes, the rooms you can be in and people I've met.”

Owens said Cruise “knows my name and was excited to see me.” For a player who once struggled with being recognized mainly through his wife, that change says plenty about how quickly his world has expanded.

“I never would've thought as a sophomore in high school that this is what my life would be.”