Deshaun Watson is heading back to Cleveland Browns with a win behind him and a big test in front of him. The Browns quarterback will play his first home game of the season facing Carolina Panthers on Sunday. It comes after a rough preseason, when Browns fans booed Watson after his poor showing. He later said it could feel like playing 17 away games. Now, things look different. Watson helped Cleveland beat Tampa Bay in Week 2, and he knows a strong game could help him rebuild trust with fans while keeping his place as the starter.

Deshaun Watson Wants A Fresh Start With Cleveland Browns Fans

Watson has made it clear that he does not want a fight with the people in the stands. He wants their support when he walks onto the field in Cleveland.

"The biggest thing is never try to go to war with the fans," Watson said. "Ready for support, ready to feel their energy, ready to get this big dub for the city of Cleveland, and continue this great feeling that we have this week. So, that's my motto, is just keep pushing forward, finding ways to win on Sunday, to take advantage of the opposing team and get a W."

That message comes after a win that may have changed the mood around him. Watson played a cleaner game against Tampa Bay and did not throw an interception. The Browns also moved the ball better, while their young pass catchers got chances early.

A good start against Carolina could help Watson avoid another bad day in front of his home crowd. The Panthers have already shown that they can force mistakes. They have six takeaways through two games.

Deshaun Watson doesn't want to be at war with #Browns fans and hope there's positive energy vs the #Panthers on Sunday: pic.twitter.com/Zt8TqJRreJ — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 23, 2026

The home crowd will also watch how Watson handles pressure early. A few good drives could help settle the stadium. But mistakes could bring back the same questions that followed him during the preseason.

Deshaun Watson Faces Pressure To Keep His Cleveland Browns Job

Watson is not only trying to win back fans. He also needs to show Cleveland that he should remain under center.

The Browns entered the season with questions around his future. A loss in Tampa Bay could have led to a change at quarterback, according to reports. Instead, Watson won and earned another chance.

That makes Sunday important. He needs to protect the ball, make simple throws and help the Browns score early. Carolina gave up 59 points in its first game, then allowed only three in its next one, so Cleveland cannot expect an easy afternoon.

There is also little time for Watson to recover from a poor showing. The Browns face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football next week. Shedeur Sanders is also waiting for his chance.

For Watson, the path is simple. He needs more wins. A strong game could help calm the noise around him and give Browns fans a reason to back him again. It could also give him more time to prove that he can lead the team during a season filled with questions about his future. His Week 2 win gave him some breathing room, but another good showing will matter even more in front of Cleveland fans.