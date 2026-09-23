Jayden Daniels will miss Washington's next game, leaving Marcus Mariota with a big job at quarterback. Daniels hurt his left elbow facing Dallas Cowboys and is still waiting for more information after seeing a specialist. Washington Commanders now have to move forward without their young star. Mariota has already shown he can step in and keep the offense moving. Dan Quinn also made it clear that he trusts the veteran quarterback. That support matters as Washington prepares for Seattle and a tough stretch of games without knowing when Daniels can return.

Dan Quinn Shows Clear Trust In Marcus Mariota As Washington Moves On

Dan Quinn did not give a timeline for Jayden Daniels. Instead, the coach focused on the quarterback who will run the offense now.

“The nice part with Marcus, man, (is) he (has) a real command of things we need,” Quinn said. “With Marcus, he's one that's really in control. Him running the system gives everyone a calmness about them, like, ‘Eight will take care of it.'”

That calm could be important for Washington.

Mariota came into the Dallas game after Daniels went down. He completed 11 of 16 passes for 111 yards and a touchdown. He also brings years of NFL experience and can make plays with his legs.

Washington has not decided to add another veteran quarterback. Quinn said the team still does not know enough about Daniels' timeline to make that move.

Stefon Diggs has all the confidence in Marcus Mariota on Sunday against the Seahawks.



Stefon said, "We believe in him. I had a lot of reps with Marcus. He's a good quarterback. He's been in this league a long time." pic.twitter.com/zQmsgUppRk — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) September 23, 2026

For now, Mariota is the answer.

Marcus Mariota Faces Seattle Before A Bigger Test Arrives

The first test comes against the Seattle Seahawks. Washington cannot afford to waste the weeks ahead while Daniels is out.

After Seattle, the Commanders face the Indianapolis Colts and New York Giants before a game against the San Francisco 49ers. That gives Mariota several chances to keep the team steady.

The offense may also lean more on play action and read-option plays. Those are areas where Mariota can use his legs and make the defense think before the snap.

There are still problems on the other side of the ball. Nick Cross is out after surgery, while Sam Cosmi remains in concussion protocol. Frankie Luvu, Chig Okonkwo and Javon Kinlaw are also working their way back.

Washington therefore needs more than just Mariota.

The Commanders need their defense to improve too. Quinn said he has been surprised that the unit has forced no turnovers through two games.

With Daniels sidelined, Mariota has to keep the offense alive. Quinn's message shows that Washington believes he can do that while the team waits for a clearer update on its starting quarterback.