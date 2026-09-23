Josh Allen's influence now extends beyond NFL stadiums and advertising campaigns. The Buffalo Bills quarterback has received his own version of Hasbro's Bop It! NFL Edition, placing his likeness on one of the company's most recognizable handheld games. Allen joins five other prominent players in the newly released collection, which blends football fandom with the fast reactions that made Bop It! a household favorite. For Bills supporters, the product offers another sign that their franchise quarterback has become a genuine pop-culture figure.



Josh Allen Joins Hasbro's NFL Star Lineup



The Josh Allen edition reshapes the familiar game around a player-inspired design. Instead of pressing ordinary controls, participants respond to a sports announcer by bopping Allen's chest, twisting his arm or pulling his foot. The commands arrive in random order, challenging players to react quickly and remain in the game.

Hasbro's release includes solo and pass-it modes, making the toy suitable for individual play, family gatherings and game-day groups. The product is licensed through the NFL Players Association and gives Buffalo fans a collectible that still functions as a competitive party game.



Allen is not the only football star receiving the Bop It! treatment. The six-player collection also features Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb and Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson.

That lineup places Allen beside some of the NFL's most recognizable names and reflects his growing commercial appeal.



How Bop It! Expands Allen's Pop-Culture Reach



Bop It! debuted in 1996, when Allen was born. Invented by Dan Klitsner, the game became famous for verbal commands, rising speed and frantic competition. Thirty years later, the NFL edition gives the familiar concept a football makeover.



The timing matches Allen's expanding profile. After winning the 2024 NFL MVP award, he became visible away from the field. Partnerships with New Balance, Pepsi and Wonderful Pistachios introduced the quarterback to audiences beyond NFL broadcasts.



The Hasbro collaboration adds a dimension. Allen is now the centerpiece of a game that can reach children, collectors and Bop It! fans. It also gives Bills Mafia a playful addition for watch parties and Buffalo tailgates.

For Buffalo supporters, the release combines nostalgia with the current face of the franchise. Allen's rise from an overlooked college prospect and University of Wyoming standout to MVP quarterback has made him one of football's biggest stars. His arrival in the toy aisle shows how far his popularity reaches beyond the sport.