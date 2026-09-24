The Kansas City Chiefs had stayed in the Hunt family since Lamar Hunt founded the franchise in 1959. More than six decades later, his son Clark Hunt had become the central figure in the team's ownership and business operations. Hunt had served as chairman and CEO, while his siblings Sharron Hunt Munson, Lamar Hunt Jr. and Daniel Hunt had also held ownership stakes. The family's connection to the Chiefs had begun with Lamar, but Clark had carried that legacy into the modern NFL era.

Who is Chiefs owner Clark Hunt?

Clark Hunt had joined the Chiefs' leadership in 2005 and became the team's controlling owner after his father died in 2006. The ownership had remained within the family, with Clark and his three siblings sharing the franchise.

Hunt had taken over as CEO in 2010, giving him a larger role in the team's daily business and football decisions. He later hired Andy Reid as head coach in 2013, a move that changed the direction of the Chiefs for years.

His role had extended beyond the Chiefs. Hunt had also remained involved with FC Dallas, continuing the family's long history in professional soccer. His father had helped build the American Football League and had founded the Chiefs as the Dallas Texans before moving the team to Kansas City in 1963. The family's ownership had made the Chiefs a privately held franchise, with no public shareholders or outside institutional owners controlling the team.

Clark Hunt and the Chiefs' family legacy

The Chiefs had been only one part of the Hunt family's wider sports legacy. Lamar Hunt had founded the franchise and played a major role in the creation of the AFL. He had also been credited with coining the term “Super Bowl” and had helped shape the merger between the AFL and NFL.

After Lamar's death, his wife Norma and their children inherited the team. Norma died in 2023, leaving Clark, Sharron, Lamar Jr. and Daniel as the family members connected to the Chiefs' ownership. Clark had remained the public face of that group at NFL owners' meetings and had represented the franchise on major league matters. His family had also built interests in real estate, soccer and other businesses.

The Chiefs had reached another level during Clark's leadership, winning three Super Bowls between the 2019 and 2023 seasons. The franchise had also grown sharply in value, with Forbes valuing it at about $6.2 billion in 2025.