For Philip Rivers, the family huddle has grown far beyond anything he knew on an NFL field. The former Chargers quarterback and his wife, Tiffany Rivers, have raised 10 children, seven daughters and three sons, since welcoming their first child, Halle, in 2002. Their youngest, Andrew, arrived in October 2023. The family has also entered a new chapter after Halle welcomed a son in late 2024, making Philip and Tiffany grandparents. Their children have grown up around football, other sports, faith and a father who placed time with them at the center of his life.

Meet Philip Rivers' sons and daughters

Halle, the oldest, grew up watching her father balance NFL life with fatherhood and later became a mother herself. Caroline followed in 2005 and developed an interest in tennis and basketball, while Grace, born in 2006, earned the family nickname “Combo” because Philip felt she carried traits from both parents. Gunner arrived in 2008 and took a different route into football. He became a quarterback and played under Philip at St. Michael Catholic High School in Alabama.

Sarah, born in 2010, found her place in swimming after trying to find a sport of her own. Peter, the sixth child, developed an interest in baseball, golf, hunting and fishing. Rebecca and Clare came two years apart but share the same birthday, earning them the playful name “birthday sisters.” Anna, born in 2019, became the family's ninth child, while Andrew completed the family in 2023.

How Philip and Tiffany built their family

Philip and Tiffany's story began long before their 10 children arrived. The couple met as middle school sweethearts and married in 2001, before starting their family the following year. Tiffany converted to Catholicism before their marriage, and faith remained an important part of how they raised their children. Philip has repeatedly spoken about the value of being present rather than trying to be a perfect parent.

That approach became part of everyday life in the Rivers household. Philip once said children wanted their parents' time, even when that time came in small amounts. The family also shared a strong connection to sports, with several children playing different games and Gunner taking the clearest football path. The family reached another milestone when Halle became a mother in late 2024. Philip later shared the news in May 2025, giving the former NFL quarterback a new role alongside fatherhood.