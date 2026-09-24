Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are facing fines from the NFL after their new celebration drew attention during the Cincinnati Bengals' games. The two wide receivers used a move they called the “People's Elbow” after making plays, but the league did not see it the same way. The NFL fined both players for what it viewed as an offensive gesture. Chase has now spoken about the punishment and made it clear that he does not agree with the league's view. He also wants the NFL Players Association to step in and help players fight such fines.

Ja'Marr Chase And Tee Higgins Used A Wrestling Move As Their First-Down Celebration

Chase and Higgins said the move came from WWE's famous “People's Elbow,” made popular by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The celebration involves grabbing the right elbow with the left hand and moving the right arm forward. The Bengals receivers added their own first-down signal to the move and used it as a fun way to celebrate.

“I'm a fan of WWE, ‘The People's Elbow,' and we just threw in a first down celebration with it,” Higgins said on Kay Adams' show.

The NFL, however, believed the gesture could be seen in another way. That led to four fines for Higgins and two for Chase.

Higgins was fined $59,704 in total, with each violation carrying a $14,926 fine. Chase was fined $29,852. Together, the two players were fined $89,556.

NFL fined Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins for their new highly-discussed celebration. ????????????‼️



Here's Tee on what it was and what happened: pic.twitter.com/R3JvdegIAI — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) September 24, 2026

Chase has already faced league fines several times during his NFL career. He now hopes the latest case can lead to a bigger discussion among players.

Ja'Marr Chase Wants The NFLPA To Speak Up For Players After The Fines

Chase said he wants to appeal the punishment and believes players need more support when they face fines over celebrations.

“We got fined for the people's elbow stuff,” Chase said. “I would love to appeal it. It's something we made up, and then everybody else saying what it is. Everybody gonna have their own opinion of what it looked like.”

He also questioned why players should lose money over celebrations that they believe are harmless.

Kyle Juszczyk of the San Francisco 49ers faced a similar issue this week. The NFL fined him over a celebration it said looked like chugging a beer. Juszczyk said it was meant to show him drinking his “juice.”

Chase pointed to that case while calling for players to get more help from the NFLPA.

“I think this is where the superstars have to get in with the NFLPA and fight for our money,” Chase said.

For now, Chase and Higgins will have to pay the fines unless an appeal changes the decision. The Bengals stars have also made it clear that they still see their celebration differently from the NFL.