Taylor Swift and the Super Bowl have become closely linked through her relationship with Chiefs star Travis Kelce, but a major question remains for the NFL's next championship game. Super Bowl LXI is set for Feb. 14, 2027, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. While Swift has long been viewed as a potential halftime headliner, there is no official announcement that she will perform.

Taylor Swift's Super Bowl halftime show question

The timing of Super Bowl LXI could add an unusual twist. The game falls on Valentine's Day, less than a year after Swift and Kelce's reported July 2026 wedding. Kelce is also continuing his NFL career with Kansas City, meaning his own postseason journey could become part of the wider conversation around the event.

Still, the biggest factor is whether Swift actually wants to take the stage. The NFL works with Roc Nation on its entertainment strategy, but the decision over an artist's participation ultimately depends on the performer.

For Swift, a Super Bowl halftime appearance would be another enormous platform following years of record-setting tours, major music releases and high-profile performances. Yet there is currently no official confirmation from the NFL or Swift that she has accepted an invitation for 2027.

That leaves plenty of room for speculation, particularly because the singer has a strong personal connection to the NFL through Kelce.

Nashville could become Taylor Swift's future Super Bowl stage

There is another Super Bowl location that has attracted attention in discussions about Swift. Nashville is scheduled to host Super Bowl LXIV in 2030 at the city's new stadium. The NFL has confirmed that the game will mark the league's first Super Bowl in Tennessee.

Nashville has an obvious connection to Swift's career. She moved to the city as a teenager to pursue country music before becoming one of the world's biggest pop stars. That history could make a future Super Bowl in Music City an especially notable setting for her, although there is no indication that she has committed to performing there.

For now, the official picture is straightforward. Super Bowl LXI will take place in Los Angeles on Feb. 14, 2027, while Nashville is set for the 2030 championship game. The NFL has not announced Swift as the 2027 halftime performer.

Swift's busy schedule also includes her music and film projects, leaving the question of whether she will eventually accept the NFL's biggest entertainment stage open.