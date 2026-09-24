Tom Brady has addressed the comment that caught many NFL fans off guard during Fox Sports' broadcast of the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders game. The former quarterback used strong language while praising Dak Prescott's difficult throw, and the clip quickly spread online. Days later, Brady admitted that he was “kind of embarrassed” by what he said on air. He also apologized to viewers, especially the grandmothers watching at home. Brady then joked about his family's swear jar and said his children have enjoyed seeing him add more money to it.

Tom Brady Admits His Fox Sports Comment Went Too Far During The NFL Broadcast

Brady was in the Fox Sports booth for the Cowboys' 37-20 win over the Commanders on September 20. During the game, Prescott made a tough throw along the sideline that impressed Brady.

His reaction was not exactly the kind of language expected from a family broadcast. Brady called the pass an “absolute (expletive) missile up the sideline.”

The comment became a talking point after the game. Brady later spoke about it and made it clear that he knew the words were not ideal for a television broadcast.

“I'm actually kind of embarrassed. There are a lot of grandmas at home that probably aren't very happy with my mouth on Fox. I'm going to fix that. Sorry, I apologize,” Brady said.

He also shared what has happened at home since the incident.

“That swear jar is getting way too full in my house,” he said. “My kids are getting way too happy with me filling up that jar.”

The swear jar at @TomBrady's house is overflowing. A small price to pay for a piss missile. pic.twitter.com/zpUtmj7vtj — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) September 24, 2026

Brady's comments show that he understands how quickly a small moment during an NFL game can become a major online story.

Tom Brady's Raiders Ownership Adds Another Layer To The Fox Sports Situation

The language also drew attention because Brady has a role beyond his work in the Fox Sports booth. He is a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, giving him a connection to an NFL team while also working as a broadcaster.

That combination makes his public role different from that of a former player who only appears on television. His comments during games can attract attention both as a broadcaster and as someone connected to an NFL franchise.

The incident also raised questions about broadcast rules. The Federal Communications Commission has authority over indecent material on broadcast television, although no public FCC enforcement action connected to Brady's September 20 comment had been announced as of September 25.

Brady joined Fox Sports as its lead NFL analyst after signing a reported 10-year, $375 million deal in 2022. He began calling NFL games for the network in 2024.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion is expected to be back in the booth next week when the Buffalo Bills face the Los Angeles Chargers. After his latest apology, viewers will likely be listening closely to see whether Brady keeps his promise to clean up his language.